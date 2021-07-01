Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OL Commit Izaiah Reed

(Photo of Izaiah Reed via Hudl)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their sixth commit in the Class of 2022, as offensive lineman Izaiah Reed has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Reed:

Prospect: Izaiah Reed

Position: Offensive Tackle

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 295 pounds

School: Jackson (Tenn.) North Side

Frame: Good height and wingspan, albeit is slightly lean in the arms. Well built lower body, particularly around the hips and thighs. Will need some weight in his arms and midsection, but already has a good frame.

Athleticism: One of the more athletic offensive tackles in the class, and also plays some defensive tackle. He is able to get to the point of the block quickly, and can move with urgency at second level. While most of his competition was undersized, he has overbearing physicality, and can pancake defenders with ease.

Instincts: Once defenders are engaged in the block, most are usually instantly erased from the play. He has good accuracy with his hands, and rarely misses when reaching out. His physicality either alters a defender's balance, or prevents them from getting past. Whenever a defender does start to beat him, he can leverage himself to get them on the ground more often than not. Best work comes on pass protection.

Polish: Some work will need to be done keeping defenders in front of him, but not much. Will have to make slight adjustments to his stance, as he sometimes takes a DL three-point stance while on offense. Occasionally looks clunky while moving in space.

Bottom Line: This is another underrated pickup for Louisville. While he can be a tad raw at times, Reed has tremendous potential, and his current skill set will already give him an advantage when he arrives on campus. Once in the program, he could be an impact player right out of the gates.

