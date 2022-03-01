Report: North Carolina ‘Expected’ to Hire Louisville OL Coach Jack Bicknell Jr.

He is the fourth assistant coach to depart the Cardinals this offseason.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The coaching carousel isn’t quite done spinning yet for the Louisville football program.

Offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr., who joined the Cardinals last offseason from Auburn, is “expected” to be hired to the same position at North Carolina, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Bicknell will be reunited with Tar Heels’ offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who he coached under at Ole Miss during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Under Bicknell’s guidance, the Louisville offensive line had their best season ever under head coach Scott Satterfield. The Cardinals allowed just 1.54 sacks and 4.77 tackles for loss per game, both of which were the best marks in the ACC. Louisville also rushed for 209.8 yards per game, which was third in the conference.

Offensive guard Caleb Chandler was named a First Team All-ACC selection, as well as a top 101 player in college football by Pro Football Focus for the 2021 season. Center Cole Bentley also received an All-ACC honorable mention.

Bicknell will be the fourth assistant position coach to depart the program this offseason. Wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer left for Maryland, tight ends coach Stu Holt did the same with Virginia Tech, and outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison parted ways with Louisville.

To fill the previous holes, head coach Scott Satterfield hired Notre Dame's Lance Taylor to be the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, Florida's Wesley McGriff as co-defensive coordinator and secondaries coach, and App State’s Nic Cardwell as tight ends coach.

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals started spring practice on Monday, and will kick off the 2022 season with a road matchup against Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield, Jack Bicknell Jr.: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter