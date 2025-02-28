Watch: Louisville WR Ja'Corey Brooks Talks Pre-Draft Process at NFL Scouting Combine
INDIANAPOLIS - Ja'Corey Brooks has played a lot of high level football over the course of his collegiate career.
The Louisville wide receiver is coming off of a career season, one where he was voted a First-Team All-ACC selection. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound pass catcher's 1,013 receiving yards were second in the conference to Miami's Xavier Restrepo, while his nine touchdown receptions were third and his 61 receptions 10th.
Before that, the Bradenton, Fla. native and former five-star prospect spent three seasons at Alabame under Nick Saban. As a true freshman in 2021, he caught 15 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, then hauled in 39 receptions for 674 yards and team-best eight touchdowns for the Tide in 2022. He was limited to just three catches for 30 yards in nine games in 2023 due to a shoulder injury.
Now, Brooks is preparing for the next in his football career. He's one of four Cardinals who are spending the week in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, where he will talk to and perform in front of scouts and front office personnel for all 32 NFL teams.
"It's been a good process," Brooks said Friday during his media availability at the Combine. "I've been enjoying the process, taking it all in. Not too many guys get to be here and just enjoy the process, being here with other players that's high-ranking and good athletes."
On Friday, Brooks spoke with the media during his scheduled availability at the Combine. He discussed his pre-draft process up to this point, the impact that both Louisville and Alabama had on his development, and much more.
Below is the video from his press conferences:
Wide Receiver Ja'Corey Brooks
