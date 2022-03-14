'23 WR Jahlil McClain Commits to Louisville

The wide receiver from California is the seventh commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is continuing to make significant strides in the 2023 recruiting cycle, while also starting to establish a new pipeline.

Wide receiver Jahlil McClain, a junior for perennial powerhouse St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif., announced Sunday night that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He choose Louisville over Texas, USC, Oregon, Michigan State and others.

McClain has been a long time target of Louisville, originally being offered last June, and taking two unofficial visits in the past month and a half. He's also a teammate of '23 quarterback Pierce Clarkson, a top-150 prospect who committed to the Cardinals in late January.

The program is also targeting several others out of St. John Bosco, such as JShawn Frausto-Ramos and Raymond Pulido

Coming at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, McClain is ranked as the No. 21 player in California and the No. 305 prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. He trails only Clarkson as Louisville's highest ranked recruit in the class, and both are composite four-stars.

The two-way athlete started out his sophomore year as a cornerback, before starting to take more reps as a receiver. McClain played in only six games last season for the Braves, hauling in 11 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown.

McClain is the seventh commitment in the 2023 cycle for the Cardinals, and only the second on the offensive side of the ball, joining Clarkson. Louisville's defensive commits comprise of defensive end Adonijah Green; cornerbacks Jeremiah Collins, Martel Hight and Rayquan Adkins; and safety Jayden Davis.

(Photo of Jahlil McClain via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter