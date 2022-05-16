Report: Jaire Alexander, Packers Agree to Four-Year, $84 Million Extension

The former Louisville star is now the highest paid cornerback in the NFL.

GREEN BAY, Wisc. - Former Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander has agreed with the Green Bay Packers to a four-year, $84 million extension, according to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal includes a record $30 million signing bonus for a defensive back, and he is set to make $31 million in year one. It also makes Alexander the highest paid cornerback in the NFL. He was previously entering the final year of a four-year, $12.1 million contract with a fifth-year team option worth $13.3 million.

Since entering the league in 2018, the 5-foot-10, 196-pound corner has blossomed into one of the top young defensive backs in the NFL. In four years and 48 regular season games with the Packers, Alexander has amassed five interceptions, 44 pass deflections, 188 total tackles and 7.0 for loss.

His best year to date came in 2020, when he was named to his first Pro Bowl and was rated as the No. 1 defensive back by Pro Football Focus. Alexander logged 51 tackles, 13 pass deflections, two tackles for loss, an interception and a safety on a sack.

The Charlotte, N.C. native also had a standout performance in the playoffs that year. He snatched two fourth quarter interceptions in Green Bay's NFC Championship loss to the eventual Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Alexander was in line to have another stellar season in 2021, but only played four regular season games and eight playoff snaps due to a broken shoulder suffered in Week Four against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Playing for Louisville from 2015 to 2017, Alexander departed the Cardinals as one of their top defensive backs in school history. He tallied career 77 tackles (58 solo), two of which were for loss, and hauled in seven interceptions along with 15 pass defenses.

He was named a Second-Team All-ACC selection in 2016 following a five-interception year, but only played in six games as a junior due to injuries. He declared early for the NFL, and the Packers took with the No. 18 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

(Photo of Jaire Alexander: Jeff Hanisch - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter