Former Cards Jaire Alexander, James Burgess Reach NFC Championship

The two former Louisville football players are just one win away from reaching the Super Bowl

(Photo of Jaire Alexander: Mark J. Rebilas USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK - The Divisional Round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs is now in the books, and with it, we now move onto the Conference Championships, where teams are just one win away from reaching Super Bowl LV.

Out of the eight former Louisville football players on the rosters for the 14 teams the clinched teams that clinched playoff berths, just two are left on the remaining four teams. However, both are on the same team.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander & outside linebacker James Burgess, each one a member of top-seeded Green Bay (13-3), saw their Packers take down the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 this past Saturday to clinch the organization's ninth NFC Championship appearance.

Against the Rams, Alexander had a solo tackle that was a three-yard tackle for loss on Los Angeles wide receiver Robert Woods. Unfortunately, Burgess did not see the gridiron Saturday, as he has been on Green Bay's injured reserve since Nov. 25 with a hamstring injury.

Alexander collected 51 total tackles (40 solo), 13 pass defenses, an interception and a sack that resulted in a safety during the regular season, and was named to both the Pro Bowl and the AP All-Pro Second Team. Burgess signed with Green Bay prior to Week 7, played in four games, and collected three solo tackles before landing on the injured reserve.

In a matchup pitting future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers & Tom Brady against each other, the Packers are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 3:05 p.m. EST on FOX.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp