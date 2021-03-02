Pair of 2022 Defensive Prospects Include Louisville Among Top Schools

A top 40 player from Georgia and top 20 player from Arkansas include the Cardinals in their top schools.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It was eventful Monday evening out on the recruiting trail for the Louisville football program, as two defensive prospects from the Class of 2022 announced their top schools, with the Cardinals making the cut each time.

Buford (Ga.) HS safety/athlete Jake Pope was first, including Louisville in his top 14 schools, then Fayetteville (Ark.) HS inside linebacker Kaiden Turner did the same with his top seven.

Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Virginia also made the cut for Pope; as did Indiana, Wake Forest, California, Kansas State, Liberty, and Washington State for Turner.

Pope, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect, is a consensus top 40 player in the talent-rich state of Georgia, and ranks as high as the No. 391 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. As for Turner, a 6-foot-2, 218-pound prospect, he is a top 20 player in the state of Arkansas and a top 40 inside linebacker in the class according to the Composite.

Pope played safety, wide receiver and kick returner during his junior year, helping Buford go 13-1 in which they won the Georgia 6A State Championship. Turner logged 69 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, seven QB hurries, a pass break-up and a forced fumble in his same year.

You can view Jake Pope's junior year highlights here, and Kaiden Turner’s junior year highlights here.

