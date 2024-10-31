Louisville Flips '25 RB Jamarice Wilder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a very quiet stretch of recruiting in the Class of 2025, the Louisville football program is back on the board in the cycle.
Venice (Fla.) HS running back Jamarice Wilder announced Thursday that he had flipped his verbal pledge from James Madison to the Cardinals.
"Louisville is a big-time school that holds a lot of football history and academics," Wilder told Rivals' John Garcia Jr. "I love how their offensive scheme is and how they run the ball, which I can see myself shining there.
Wilder had been committed to the Dukes since late June, but was officially offered by Louisville on Wednesday, and flipped his commitment soon afterwards. Wilder also holds offers from Colorado, Michigan State, Pitt, UCF, West Virginia and others.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound all-purpose back ranks as high as the No. 63 running back in the cycle and the No. 114 recruit in the talent-rich state of Florida, according to On3. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 1,039 prospect in the Class of 2025.
Wilder has had an extremely efficient start to his senior campaign at Venice. In seven games tracked by MaxPreps, he has already ran for 1,059 yards at 9.1 yards per carry, and rushed for 14 touchdowns. Up to this point in his high school career with the Indians, Wilder has ran for an absurd 3,675 yards and 57 touchdowns, including a 1,271-yard and 25-touchdown showing in 14 games as a junior last season.
Louisville is back up to a 13-man recruiting class in the 2025 cycle with Wilder's commitment. He's the second running back in the class to commit to the Cardinals, along with fellow Floridian Jaylin Brown, and the first to commit to Louisville period since defensive end C.J. May back in mid-July.
(Photo of Jamarice Wilder: MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK)
