Report: Louisville RB Jamarice Wilder Enters Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville running back Jamarice Wilder has entered the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

Wilder is the third running back to depart the Cardinals via the portal, joining Duke Watson and Shaun Boykins Jr.

So far, Louisville has had 24 players announce their intentions to enter the portal in this cycle. Fortunately, the Cardinals have gained all their losses back, as they have also secured 26 transfer commitments thus far. The 14-day transfer window closes this Friday, and it is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound running back was a late addition to Louisville's 2025 high school recruiting class, flipping from James Madison back in October of 2024. However, an ankle injury sidelined him for the majority of his true freshman season, and he only logged four rushes for 15 yards in the Cardinals' game against Bowling Green.

Wilder had an extremely efficient senior campaign at Venice (Fla.) HS. In 13 games tracked by MaxPreps, he ran for 1,919 yards and 28 touchdowns on only 192 carries. In his four-year high school career with the Indians, he ran for an absurd 4,535 yards and 71 touchdowns, including a 1,271-yard and 25-touchdown showing in 14 games as a junior last season.

While Louisville is losing Wilder, Watson and Boykins to the transfer portal, the running back room is still in line to be arguably the Cardinals' strength on the offensive side of the ball. They were able to get star all-purpose back Isaac Brown to not enter the portal, standout Keyjuan Brown is running it back, and UofL is also welcoming Missouri transfer Marquise Davis to the fold.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

