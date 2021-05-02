Louisville DT Jared Goldwire Signs UDFA Deal with Chargers

The former Cardinal is heading to the west coast to play for Los Angeles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft, former Louisville defensive tackle Jared Goldwire has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, his agency announced Saturday night. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound nose tackle was one of seven Cardinals to go undrafted this year, joining running back Javian Hawkins, tight end Ean Pfeifer, inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge outside linebacker Rodjay Burns, cornerback Marlon Character and safety Isaiah Hayes.

Of that group, four have already signed UDFA deals. Hawkins & Etheridge are heading to the Atlanta Falcons and Character signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Goldwire started in 10 games for Louisville this past season, collecting a career-high 35 tackles (20 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks. For his efforts, he was named to Associated Press All-ACC Second Team.

Joining the program in 2018 as a JUCO transfer from Fort Scott Community College, the Tacoma, Wash. native totaled 83 tackles (46 solo), 10.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, four pass deflections and one forced fumble in 32 career games as a Cardinal.

