Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Commit Jayden Davis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their 5th commit in the Class of 2023, as Jayden Davis has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:

Prospect: Jayden Davis

Position: Safety

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds

School: Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill

Frame: Davis has an overall good frame to build upon that's long and slightly lanky. Will need to add a little overall weight, but he's otherwise at a good spot.

Athleticism: Davis moves his feet really well, and has good stop-and-go agility. Has very underrated speed, and it really gets put on full display when playing downhill against the run or on closeouts

Instincts: He is the epitome of a ball hawk. He has an incredible nose for the football, particularly deep down the field where he specializes at reading the ball midair. At the same time, he's also very patient and does a good job on read-and-react situations, and rarely makes the wrong play

Polish: For being a ball hawk, he also plays with a bit of a physical nature to him. He doesn't necessarily deliver hard hits, but is an incredibly aggressive tackler - who also has proper form.

Bottom Line: Davis was clearly being recruited by Louisville with the intent of generating as many turnovers as they can. He's a cerebral player, but also has a bit of an edge to him. This could be one of the more underrated pickups in the class.

(Photo of Jayden Davis via University of Louisville Athletics)

