'23 Safety Jayden Davis Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another member of the Louisville football program's 2023 recruiting class is decommitting in the wake of this week's coaching shakeup.

Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill safety Jayden Davis announced Thursday that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment.

"First I want to thank God because without Him, nothing is possible," he said in a graphic posted to Twitter, accompanied with the caption 'where is home?'. "Next, I want to thank my mom, my family, and my coaches for helping me make this extremely hard decision. "Finally, I want to thank ALL of Card Nation for the continuous support that they have shown me over the past 11 months."

Davis is the second prospect to decommit from the Cardinals in the cycle following the departure of former head coach Scott Satterfield and reported hiring of Jeff Brohm. Five-star El Campo (Tex.) running back Rueben Owens decommitted on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back had been one of Louisville's longest-tenured commits in the class, originally committing back on Feb. 1 to become the Cardinals' then-fifth verbal pledge in the class.

His decommittment is not completely unexpected. The night before, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson - both of whom followed Satterfield to Cincinnati - paid Davis an in-home visit.

Davis is ranked as the No. 45 safety in the class, the No. 46 player in the talent-rich state of Georgia, and the No. 476 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Louisville is now down to a 12-man 2023 recruiting class following Davis' decommitment. It ranks as the No. 33 recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports.

(Photo of Jayden Davis: John Garcia Jr. - Sports Illustrated)

