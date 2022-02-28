Skip to main content

Louisville Commit Jayden Davis Shines at Under Armour Atlanta Camp

The Class of 2023 prospect earned defensive back MVP honors at the camp.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Roughly a month ago, the Louisville football program had an insane recruiting run. In a span of just of just six days, the Cardinals landed eight commitments, including four in the Class of 2023 to give them an unprecedented jumpstart to the class.

One of those four prospects in the '23 cycle to pull the trigger was safety Jayden Davis. This past Sunday, he took part in the Under Armour Next All-America Game camp down in Atlanta, Ga., which showcased some of the top college football recruits in the South - and showed why Louisville was lucky to land his commitment.

Even with cold and wet conditions down at Denmark High School, Davis was able to separate himself from the rest of the top tier talent present. He flashed his ability "as a big safety with range and a ball skills", most notably on an impressive end zone interception, and wound up taking home MVP honors of the defensive back group.

"I feel comfortable everywhere (on the field)," he told Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Jr. "Put me on the field, and I'll go and do what I got to do."

The Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill standout committed to Louisville back on Feb. 1, but has also heard a lot from Tennessee since his commitment. That being said, Davis is remaining steadfast in his verbal pledge to Cardinals, to the point where Louisville is his only immediate visit coming up.

"I just feel like that's an at home place for me," he told Garcia. "They're going to make me better on and off the field."

Read More

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back is ranked as the No. 476 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. He had an extremely productive junior year, logging 65 tackles (59 solo), eight pass deflections, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He was named to the Gwinnett Daily Post All-County team, leading Collins Hill to a 15-1 overall record and Class 7A state championship.

Louisville currently sports a five-man 2023 recruiting class, including Davis. He is joined by quarterback Pierce Clarkson, defensive back Jeremiah Collins, cornerback Martel Hight and defensive end Adonijah Green.

(Photo of Jayden Davis: John Garcia Jr. - Sports Illustrated)

