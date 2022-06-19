Skip to main content

Louisville Makes Top 10 for Elite '24 CB Jaylen Mbakwe

The two-way player from Alabama is one of the top prospects in the nation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football is currently in the midst of their hottest recruiting stretch in program history, and the staff is making sure that momentum will continue to carry past the 2023 cycle.

Jaylen Mbakwe, a two-way player for Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville that plays mainly on the defensive side of the ball in the secondary, announced his top 10 schools on Sunday with the Cardinals in the mix. Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida State and Michigan State are also in the running.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024, ranking as high as the No. 22 player in the cycle, according to the 247Sports composite. He's also the No. 1 prospect in the state of Alabama and the No. 3 cornerback.

Mbakwe was a Swiss Army Knife for Clay-Chalkville in his sophomore season, taking snaps in all three phases of the game as a cornerback, wide receiver and return man. He logged six pass deflections with two interceptions on defense, along with 36 receptions for 677 yards and nine touchdowns on offense. As a kick and punt returner, he amassed 497 yards on 39 returns.

He helped Clay-Chalkville go a perfect 15-0 in 2021, winning the Class 6A State Championship in the process. Incoming Louisville freshman, Khalib Johnson, was Mbakwe's quarterback for two seasons.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mbakwe also participates in track & field. As a freshman, he ran a 10.76 second 100-meter dash, and a 22.56 second 200-meter dash.

Louisville doesn't have any commits in the 2024 cycle, but their 2023 class is on pace to be the best in school history. Headlined by Pierce Clarkson, DeAndre Moore Jr., and Aaron Williams, the Cardinals have the No. 12 class in the nation.

(Photo of Jaylen Mbakwe via Twitter)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

57C39589-CF2F-4AA2-8196-24842112BD84
Basketball

Louisville's Kenny Payne Dedicated to Maintaining Secrecy Within Program

By Matthew McGavic4 hours ago
828F6F6C-F953-4B21-A360-C186D4BBA1A2
Basketball

Jeff Walz, Angel McCoughtry Advocating for WNBA to Louisville

By Matthew McGavicJun 18, 2022
Milan
Basketball

'23 Forward Milan Momcilovic Includes Louisville in Top Six

By Matthew McGavicJun 17, 2022
B66EF979-B6BA-4BD0-8923-7BD53335E6C8
Basketball

Louisville to Host Orlando PG Fabio Basili for Official Visit

By Matthew McGavicJun 17, 2022
USATSI_18061327_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Damion Lee Wins NBA Title With Golden State Warriors

By Matthew McGavicJun 17, 2022
C50ED310-B40B-412B-AAE3-72C88213A710
Football

Phil Steele Names 10 Louisville Players to 2022 Preseason All-ACC Teams

By Matthew McGavicJun 16, 2022
USATSI_14023064_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Legend Angel McCoughtry Unveiling New Court in Shively Park

By Matthew McGavicJun 16, 2022
EERqdhTVUAA8nK8
Football

Louisville Preparing to Host Multiple High-Caliber Prospects

By Matthew McGavicJun 16, 2022