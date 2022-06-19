Louisville Makes Top 10 for Elite '24 CB Jaylen Mbakwe

The two-way player from Alabama is one of the top prospects in the nation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football is currently in the midst of their hottest recruiting stretch in program history, and the staff is making sure that momentum will continue to carry past the 2023 cycle.

Jaylen Mbakwe, a two-way player for Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville that plays mainly on the defensive side of the ball in the secondary, announced his top 10 schools on Sunday with the Cardinals in the mix. Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida State and Michigan State are also in the running.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024, ranking as high as the No. 22 player in the cycle, according to the 247Sports composite. He's also the No. 1 prospect in the state of Alabama and the No. 3 cornerback.

Mbakwe was a Swiss Army Knife for Clay-Chalkville in his sophomore season, taking snaps in all three phases of the game as a cornerback, wide receiver and return man. He logged six pass deflections with two interceptions on defense, along with 36 receptions for 677 yards and nine touchdowns on offense. As a kick and punt returner, he amassed 497 yards on 39 returns.

He helped Clay-Chalkville go a perfect 15-0 in 2021, winning the Class 6A State Championship in the process. Incoming Louisville freshman, Khalib Johnson, was Mbakwe's quarterback for two seasons.

Mbakwe also participates in track & field. As a freshman, he ran a 10.76 second 100-meter dash, and a 22.56 second 200-meter dash.

Louisville doesn't have any commits in the 2024 cycle, but their 2023 class is on pace to be the best in school history. Headlined by Pierce Clarkson, DeAndre Moore Jr., and Aaron Williams, the Cardinals have the No. 12 class in the nation.

(Photo of Jaylen Mbakwe via Twitter)

