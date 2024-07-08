Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Provides Summer Update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might be early July, but the Louisville football program is operating at full steam ahead.
The Cardinals are in the midst of offseason summer workouts, and preparing for year two under head coach Jeff Brohm. Fall camp is less than a month away, and Louisville's season opener against Austin Peay is just 54 days away.
Expectations regarding the Cards for the upcoming 2024 season, both locally and nationally, are certainly high. Not only are they are coming off of a 2023 season in which they won 10 games and made it to the ACC Championship Game, they bring in the No. 1 transfer portal class for the second offseason in a row.
On Monday, Brohm took time to meet with the media for the first time since the end of spring ball back in April. He discussed offseason workouts up to this point, the health of the team, various position groups on the roster, his confidence in the team, and more.
"The number one goal was to try to win, and to win now," Brohm said. "That's always going to be our goal. It's to try to win football games this year, play at a high level, compete at the highest level we possibly can, and be very competitive every single week."
Below is the videos from his press conference:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
