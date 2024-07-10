Louisville Report

Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Speaks on Passing of Dennis Lampley

The head coach of the Cardinals played under the Trinity HS legend during the late 1980's.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm embraces Dennis Lampley after Brohm was introduced as the Cardinals' head coach.
Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm embraces Dennis Lampley after Brohm was introduced as the Cardinals' head coach. / Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal/USA TODAY Sports
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The city of Louisville lost a legend in their football community on Tuesday night.

Former Trinity High school head coach and athletic director Dennis Lampley passed away following a battle with Alzheimer's disease, his son Brad announced Wednesday morning.

I offer my deepest condolences and prayers today to the family of my high school football coach, Dennis Lampley, who passed away last night, and to our Trinity family and the entire community that he impacted," Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm said in a statement posted to Twitter/X.

"He was a true giant at Trinity and in coaching - and while our sport was football, the game he coached was life. we had a special bond and I leaned on him often for wisdom and advice. He was a tremendous leader and motivator and could inspire anyone to be their best at whatever endeavor they pursued. He was my friend and so important to our family. as his son, Brad, states in his message below, I hope I can be half the man and half the coach he was. Rest in peace, coach Lampley.

During his time as Trinity's head football coach, Lampley posted a record of 138-21, and won five state championships. This includes three consecutive from 1988 to 1990, which was part of a state-record 50-game winning streak. Brohm, a Trinity alum, played for Lampley from 1985 to 1988 and won Kentucky's Mr. Football as a senior.

Lampley went on to become Trinity's AD after his coaching career concluded, hiring 15-time state champion football coach Bob Beatty. He was inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame in 2003, and the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

On Wednesday, Brohm took time to meet with the media and give his thoughts on Lampley following his passing. Below is the videos from his press conference:

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

(Photo ofJeff Brohm: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal/USA TODAY Sports)

