Lovie Jenkins, Kendrick Duncan Talk Spring Practice

(Photo of Lovie Jenkins: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky - The end is almost near for Louisville football's spring practice schedule, as they are now heading into their fifth and final week back on the practice fields of the Trager Center.

Following their practice session on Monday, safeties Lovie Jenkins and Kendrick Duncan took some time to meet with the media. They discussed what spring training has been like, how new safeties coach Greg Gasparato is, the depth and youth in the safeties room, Shai Werts and more.

Below is the transcript as well as the videos from their press conference:

Safety Lovie Jenkins

(On what spring practice has been like, especially under a new safeties coach)

It definitely has been different from when I came last spring. Last spring, I was kind of just out there. Isaiah Hayes, Russ Yeast was hurt during the time, so when I came last spring, I got thrown in the fire. Come around to this spring, I know the defense, I know everything well. Everything's in like the back of my mind, like I know it all, just like that. Also, with the new faces, we got Ben Perry, Bralyn Oliver, Kendrick Duncan - a lot of those guys have been able to come in, like the young guys like Ben Perry, he's been sitting with me. Kendrick Duncan, him and Bralyn Oliver - getting in the playbook. He's trying to come along fast, but he's also been coming along fast, and also Kendrick Duncan. He's a Georgia Southern transfer, he has experience. I don't have much experience like he does. I kind of lean on him for experience, so we kind of work together off of each other, working as a team. So far, we look really good on the back end.



(On what new safeties coach Greg Gasparato is like)

He's cool, he's real cool. I like him a lot. Coach ShaDon (Brown), he was a big part of my recruitment, so it kind of hurt me to leave, but it was also like, 'Coach, it's a good job for you. It's time to step it up'. Coach (Bryan) Brown) told me we got another coach coming in that he likes a ton, and just trust him on it. I trusted him on it, and coach Gas came in, and coach Gas, he knows defense like the back of his hand, in and out. And we get along well, we get along well with everybody. Everything is just moving smoothly.



(On how last year's experience has helped him grow in the spring)

Not really playing (in the first half of 2020) like that really humbled me, and set me down to learn the playbook for real, because I really didn't know it as much last year. But when coach told me that I just need to learn it, and I actually sat down and learned it, when I went out there, everything felt so much easier, fast. The game is definitely fast, the game a lot faster than high school. When I was out there after that first play, I was like, 'Okay, I'm here now. Let's work'.



(On what that competition is like in the safeties room)

The competition is competitive, back and forth. From the DB group, to the corners. You got safeties, corners and receivers. We got a lot of receivers. Young cats, new guys, old guys. I just think we take everybody - we hold everybody accountable. Just make plays. It doesn't matter if you're a young guy or old guy, just go out and make plays. We use that with each other, everybody to go back and forth, head to head. We have a competition every day. Who won the day, DBs or receivers? It's like that every day. Sometimes it's like that with the running backs too when we have the shoulder pads on.



(On how much Coach Gasparato's familiarity with DC Bryan Brown helps out the safeties)

Actually a ton, a lot. As soon as Gasparato came in, he was telling us stuff that we didn't even know. He's breaking it down to the point where if we're running this coverage, he's gonna show us why we're running this coverage, and why we need to run this coverage, and what's our weaknesses in this coverage, and what's our strengths in the coverage. So we know we're not getting frustrated on certain routes that's supposed to be the weakness of the coverage, and the strength of the coverage. He's just breaking it down step by step for us, that helped a lot of us actually. It helped me understand the defense fully. And I can say I'm really good with the defense now.



(On what he has seen out of Kendrick Duncan)

As soon as Kendrick came in, first thing we did, we hit each other up. We got together, first thing we did, we got in that playbook. He has experienced, he know I didn't have much experience, but he's on me to get better like everyday. Anything. I can have my hands on my head, and he'll tell me to take them down, get better. It could be any of the simplest coverages - you need to be here, hey you need to be here. The communication back there with us, it's unbelievable right now. If we just keep building on what we have right now, we'll be great. Ken has been making some plays on the back end where I can trust him. I can trust really all my teammates on the defense, but I can really trust him back there with me



(On his impression of the freshmen)

I just see myself in all of them, really because they're coming in and trying to learn it fast. Ben Perry is really one of the ones I see myself in, him and Bralyn Oliver - both of them. I can see myself in those two, because they're trying to learn the playbook fast. But it's not as easy as they think, that's what I had to tell them. But at the same time, I had Isaiah Hayes, Russ Yeast and Jack Fagot - they taught me the playbook. I actually sat down in the film room with them. So I kind of brought those guys under my wing, and showed them that, 'hey, this is what y'all need to do, this is how you need to learn the checks, the calls'. - Everything, so they can be quick with the plays, because you know once you get out there, it's fast. So fast, you can't even think, you just got to know it.



(On how the defensive backs have looked as it pertains to forcing more turnovers)

The defensive back crew is down to have an interception every day. We probably have more turnovers this spring in these couple of practices, than we ever had last year. We're making plays on the ball and like a lot of us make plays. I can't count everybody, but the safeties room right now, we probably have at least over seven interceptions in the 10-11 practices we've had.



(On what the strength of the safeties group is)

The biggest strength for us, is really how close all of us are. All of us are together as one, like together, all of us in this. We're hanging out together, we eat together. There's nothing like, 'Hey, I kind of don't like him'. No, it's not like that. Everybody is really close and tight. I think that's a real strength for us. That's a real good strength actually, cause we're brothers. Last year we had that. but we didn't have it like how we have this year. How people are saying the safeties group may be the make or break of the defense, we're big on that. Everyday before we go out there, I say 'hey, we're gonna make or break the defense' and it's just like that. Everybody's right now is questioning the safeties group right now,



(On what he expects from himself)

To really just do my part. Whatever my teammates trust me to do, I feel like the plays will come. They'll definitely come, but I just need to do my part. I just want my teammates to trust me that I'll do my part, and I just need to trust them that they're going to do their part. Then the plays have come.

Safety Kendrick Duncan

(On what his first couple months on campus have been like)

I feel like I've been here for a while. The coaches keep a good relationship with me. I came in, I knew some of the calls, the defense I'm familiar with. I've been able to bond with some of the teammates and it's just like a family environment here. Everybody here's ready to win, everybody's eager to get better. We got a lot of goals that we have as a team, and so I love it right now.



(On when he realized he would commit to Louisville)

When in entered the portal, I was worried about being able to start all over again, and not feel so comfortable. But after talking to the coaches, and talking to Coach Brown and Coach Satterfield, they made me feel like where if I come to Louisville, it will be like home. I don't have to feel out of place. I don't have to feel I'm just a random kid. I came in, I feel like I was a part of the family. They treat me like I was a part of the family. I came in like I was already here before. They made me feel welcome. They made sure I was comfortable and adapted to everything, and that's what I appreciate them for



(On if Louisville's success with transfers played a role in him committing)

Yes sir. I look into all those thing. I also looked into what can I help at, in what areas can I help out? I came in at a perfect time. As a person myself, I have a natural leadership ability. So I came in at a time where I'm one of the old dudes in the safety room. I'm able to come in and be myself, and also be able to teach and lead as much as possible. I just came in at a time where everything was just in the perfect spot for me.



(On how quickly he was able to adjust to his leadership role)

So when the younger guys came in, that's when I came in. So even though I'm an older dude, it's like I was already a part of them, because we came in together, we went through all the meetings and things together. They leaned on me right away, as much as I lean on them. If they need something, they know that they can call on me. If I need something, I can call them. So we already had a bond, just before we even started spring practice. Just for all of us being new, and me being included being new, it just was perfect. Now we have a big bond in the safety room.



(On how much his defensive familiarity could help him and other safeties out)

There's a big advantage. So right now, we got calls that I'm familiar with. Me seeing it, and knowing what Coach Brown is teaching us and what Coach G is teaching us, it's just give me an extra step to be able to let them know what's gonna happen, what things to look for, and how to slow the game down for themselves. Because when you slow the game down for yourself, you can play so free. That's when you make big plays. I'm trying my best to slow the game down as much as possible right now. But right now, we're try to get familiar with the playbook. I know at the spring ball, it's gonna be even better, because we have so much time to just connect one on one, and and meet up as a group. We'll make sure we'll be able to play as free and fast as possible.



(On what he is seeing from the other safeties)

I've seen just crazy natural talent. Like I said, it's a young group, so me looking back and remembering who I was as a freshman or sophomore where some of the dudes are in there, I know I wasn't where they are today. Players like Ben Perry, he's just so young and smart and so eager to learn. We have players like Bralyn Oliver - just natural talent. Lovie (Jenkins), he's playing alongside me at strong safety. He's just a great leader as well. Having him, it just makes me comfortable, because we're out there both on the same page making plays. Then when we come off the field, we know we got some young dudes that's eager, ready and just have natural talent. That's just something that I didn't have as a freshman, and I tell them use what they got right now. By the time they get where I am, they'll be amazing players. That's something they do have, they all stand out. They're natural athletes right now,



(On what he is expecting out of himself this year)

Continue to just be myself. Don't worry about where I'm from and who I'm playing. Just because I came from Sun Belt, that doesn't matter. Just be myself, and be able to lead, and just be able to somebody to just have fun. Go out there and have fun, that's when things start to happen for you. Have fun, play for my teammates and just do whatever the coach asked me to do, and I know great results will come in.



(On if him and former teammate Shai Werts both discussed coming to Louisville before committing)

That's crazy, because we didn't at all. Actually, I think I had committed first, then the same day I committed, he committed. But as far as talking to them, I was talking to him one day, and then coach said, 'You know, we're talking to Shai as well.' We really didn't talk to nobody else but our families at the time. Just getting input from our family and ourselves. When we found out that we both were talking to them, it was just like a blessing. Shai's like a brother to me. It's just so good, and I'm just blessed to have him alongside of me out here.



(On his thoughts on going from a Group of Five school to the Power Five)

You're just exposed to so much more, and so much more resources. It's just about how you take advantage of those resources and opportunities. I got blessed with this opportunity. I just don't look at it any way on the competition level, because I just feel like any man has the ability to do whatever. On the competition level standpoint, I just feel like if I work hard with my teammates, we'll be ready for any competition that's thrown to us. So as far as competition, we're ready. I'm taking the most of the opportunities and blessings that I'm getting here and trying to make the most of them.



(On if the safeties learning together brings them closer together)

Most definitely. When you're out there on the field, you're out there with the players beside you, and the players that you're in the room with every day. If you trust them and have a bond with them, it just makes life so much easier, because you know what you can rely on and what you can count on the next man for. So all of us, as long as we build a bond to get closer and closer, that is going to help us be able to just help each other out. On and off the field. Whenever something's wrong, we just know how to lift each other up. They're just going to help us throughout life, throughout the years we're here at Louisville together.



(On what he believes is the strength of the safeties group so far)

Everybody's so smart. Everybody's so smart and can catch on so fast. Everybody, like I said, just has natural talents. We all have great size on us, great speed, just able to do so many things. Some of us can drop down in the box if you have to, some of us can just do a lot of things. We're great at man coverage. We're just blessed in a lot of areas to be able to do a lot of things. That's something I see that we just have an advantage on the whole group.



(On watching Shai Werts make the transition to receiver)

Seeing Shai make that transition just shows me even more how much of an athlete he is. At Georgia Southern, he played quarterback, but he had the ball in his hands ta bunch. So he was able to make some moves and stuff like that. But seeing him run routes, and running routes and catching the football, just showed me he just a natural athlete. He's making plays out there. He's making coach proud, he's making himself proud, he makes me proud. I tell him every day to keep going, and just seeing him be able to make this huge adjustment so fast, I just know great things are in store for him. He's working hard, he's determined to do whatever he's got to do to stand out at whatever position that. So I'm really proud of him about that.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp