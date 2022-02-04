Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DB Commit Jeremiah Collins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their 3rd commit in the Class of 2023, as Jeremiah Collins has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:

Prospect: Jeremiah Collins

Position: Cornerback, Safety

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 150 pounds

School: Louisville (Ky.) Male

Jeremiah Collins' Junior Year Highlights: (HERE)

Frame: Goes without saying that when you're over six feet tall and weigh just 150, you need to add a bit of weight. Fortunately, he has a lengthy frame that gives him plenty of room to add size and strength, and he needs it most around his upper body.

Athleticism: Even at his size, Collins moves extremely well. He has no issue keeping pace with some of the faster receivers he's matched up against, and has good close out acceleration for pass breakups. Has really good foot speed around the line of scrimmage.

Instincts: Collins has a very good overall feel for where the ball is going to be. Whether he's playing as a safety in zone or a corner in man-to-man, he's adept at both tracking the ball while it's in the air or batting it down at the last second. The latter is particularly impressive due to his timing.

Polish: Depending on who much size he builds, he could play at either corner or safety, though film appears to show more reps at corner. Something he'll have to work on is his form tackling. He constantly goes low, but hardly ever wraps up, instead opting to take out a defender's legs.

Bottom Line: There has been a big emphasis on landing some of the top tier prospects in the city and state, and Louisville is getting a good pickup here. Size is an issue as of now despite his frame, but he displays really good cover skills and a great ability to play on the ball.

(Photo of Jeremiah Collins via University of Louisville Athletics)

