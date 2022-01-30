Local '23 CB Jeremiah Collins Commits to Louisville

The defensive back from Male is the third commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Quarterback Pierce Clarkson isn't the only Class of 2023 prospect pulling the trigger during the Louisville football program's massive recruiting weekend, and this time it's a local kid.

Cornerback Jeremiah Collins, who plays less than five miles away from Cardinal Stadium at Louisville (Ky.) Male, announced Sunday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over offers from Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Purdue, Illinois and others.

The 6-foot-2, 150-pound defensive back is one of the top talents in the Commonwealth, ranked as the No. 4 prospect in Kentucky behind Male teammates William 'Woo' Spencer and Micah Carter, as well as South Warren's Cristian Conyer, according to the 247Sports Composite. The metric also ranked him as the No. 39 cornerback in the class and No 378 prospect in the nation.

With Collins' commitment, the Cardinals already sport a three-man 2023 recruiting class. He joins Clarkson, as well as Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove defensive end Adonijah Green.

In the current 2022 cycle, Louisville boasts a 13-man class of high school prospects, all of whom signed their National Letters of Intent during the Early Signing Period last December. The Cardinals could add more to the fold in that class when the traditional National Signing Day arrives this upcoming Wednesday.

(Photo of Jeremiah Collins via Twitter)

