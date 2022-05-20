Arizona State Transfer DT Jermayne Lole Commits to Louisville

The former Sun Devil is considered one of the top interior defenders in all of college football.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At this point in the offseason, nose tackle was arguably Louisville's biggest need ahead of the 2022 season. On Friday, this need was filled in a massive way.

Former Arizona State defensive tackle Jermayne Lole, who entered the portal just ahead of the May 1 deadline, announced that he will use his final year of collegiate eligibility to play for the Cardinals.

Lole is coming off of a visit to campus this past weekend, and was set for visits to Florida, Texas Tech and Oregon before committing to Louisville. He reportedly entered the portal to explore his Name, Image and Likeness value, and did not rule out a return to Arizona State, according to 247Sports' Sun Devil Source.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound defensive lineman was forced to miss the 2021 season due to a triceps injury suffered in fall camp, but he had already established himself as one of the Sun Devils' best players.

Lole broke out as a true freshman, and had been a starter for Arizona State ever since. In 28 career appearances, he has totaled 123 tackles and 20.0 for loss, 11.0 sacks, eight pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

He found a great deal success after transitioning from an end to a three-technique tackle as a junior. During the Sun Devils' COVID-shortened 2020 season, he logged 24 tackles, 5.0 for loss and 1.5 sacks in just four games.

The Long Beach, Calif. native was voted as a 2021 Preseason First-Team All-Pac-12 selection, was tabbed as the No. 2 interior defensive lineman in college football by Pro Football Focus, and named to the Outland Trophy watch list last summer prior to his injury.

It goes without saying that his addition to the roster completely changes the complexion of Louisville's defensive line. Last year, the Cardinals' three main NT's in 2021 - Malik Clark, Dezmond Tell and Jacques Turner - combined for just 24 tackles, 1.5 for loss and 2.0 sacks.

Louisville does bring back Tell, and there is potential for Caleb Banks to have a breakout season, but Lole gives the Cardinals an instant impact in the middle of the defensive line. Alongside defensive ends YaYa Diaby and Ashton Gillotte, the area of the field should no longer be considered a glaring weakness.

Louisville finished last season with an overall mark of 6-7 and 4-4 in ACC play, including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals will kick off their 2022 campaign at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Jermayne Lole: Rob Schumacher - The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter