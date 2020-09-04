SI.com
Louisville Report
Report: Jets release former Louisville LB James Burgess

MatthewMcGavic

The New York Jets have released former University of Louisville linebacker James Burgess, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter on Friday.

Earlier this offseason, the Jets had re-signed Burgess to a one year, $925,000 deal just five days after his previous contract with the team expired and he became a free agent. He had also briefly landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Burgess was claimed off waivers by New York last summer, and was signed to the practice squad. With injuries piling up for the Jets, he was elevated to the 53-man roster on Oct. 26, where he made the most of his new-found starting role. In just 10 games, he led the team in tackles with 80, a career-best, while also hauling in his first career interception and forcing a fumble.

Prior to finding stability in the Big Apple, he had bounced around the league in his short tenure, spending time with the Dolphins, Chargers, Ravens, Jaguars, Browns, and Dolphins again before winding up as a Jet.

In 47 games as a four-year starter for Louisville from 2012-15, Burgess logged 260 total tackles (146 solo), 7 interceptions and 4.0 sacks.

