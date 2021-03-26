Jim Mora Jr. Breaks Down Louisville's Top NFL Draft Prospects

Former NFL and NCAA head coach Jim Mora Jr. gives Louisville Report an exclusive interview regarding the Cardinals' top draft prospects.

(Photo of Tutu Atwell: Christopher Hanewinckel - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Earlier this month, Louisville Report was joined by former NFL and college football head coach and current ESPN college football analyst Jim Mora Jr.

With the 2021 NFL Draft just over a month away and Louisville's pro day less than a week away, Mora Jr. gave an insider's perspective on the Cardinals' top prospects: wide receivers Tutu Atwell & Dez Fitzpatrick, and running back Javian Hawkins. You can watch the entire interview in the video above.

Atwell saw a slight dip in production during his junior campaign due to injuries and defenses keying on him after a breakout sophomore year. However, he still managed to lead the Cardinals with 46 receptions and seven touchdowns, and was second in receiving yards with 625.

"When you're talking about Tutu Atwell, you're talking about one of the premier playmakers in college football," Mora said. "He makes things happen like very few others in football do, especially college football."

Despite playing in just seven games before opting out, Hawkins still managed to be Louisville's leading rusher on the season, rushing for 822 yards and seven touchdowns on 133 carries to average 6.2 yards per carry.

"When you've got a nickname like PlayStation, we all know what that means," Mora said. "It means he can stop and start, it means he can make plays down the field."

Fitzpatrick leaves Louisville as one of the top receivers in program history, and perhaps even one of the most underrated. His 21 career touchdown receptions is fifth in school history, and his 2,512 career receiving yards are sixth.

"He's got those measurables, he's steady, he's got length, he's got physicalness," Mora said.

Be sure to watch the entire video to see Mora's comments regarding all three, including their strengths and weaknesses ahead of the draft, and where they could end up being selected.

Louisville's Pro Day is scheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 30, and the 2021 NFL Draft will start on Thursday, Apr. 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp