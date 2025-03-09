Louisville Lands '26 OT Joel Ervin
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Make that three impact commitments for the Louisville football program in just over 24 hours.
Joel Ervin, a Class of 2026 offensive tackle hailing from Fort Myers (Fla.) HS, announced Saturday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville out of a top ten list that also featured Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, South Carolina, Syracuse, UCF and USC
Ervin is the third 2026 prospect to commit to Louisville over the last two days. Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier linebacker committed on Friday, while West Boca Raton (Fla.) HS defensive back Jaydin Broadnax did so earlier today.
Ervin is coming off of a visit to campus, attending spring practice and also men's basketball's game vs. Cal on Wednesday. Prior to his commitment, he had official visits lined up for Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Miami.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound lineman ranks as high as the No. 54 tackle in the class and the No. 74 player in the Sunshine State, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. He comes in as the 707th-ranked prospect by the 247Sports Composite.
Ervin was part of a Fort Myers offensive line that helped rush for 1,759 yards and 31 touchdowns over 12 games. The Green Wave went 8-4 on the year, including a berth in the FHSAA Class 5A regional semifinals.
Louisville is now up to an nine-man 2026 recruiting class with Ervin's commitment, which ranks as the No. 16 class in the nation, per247Sports.
(Photo of Joel Ervin via Twitter/X
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky