Anthony Johnson Doesn't Regret Returning to Campus for Voluntary Workouts

The University of Louisville is now two weeks into their phased plan to return student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts, and cornerback Anthony Johnson doesn't regret being a part of it.

"I don't think I had any," Johnson said in a teleconference with reporters Monday when asked if he had reservations about getting back to campus. "I was really excited to get back even with all the COVID things going on."

A redshirt junior for the Cardinals, Johnson was one of the 30 football players that made it back to campus on June 1 as part of phase one of Athletic Director Vince Tyra's plan.

Louisville was one of the first schools in Division I to get ahead of the curve in returning players back to campus, and Tyra had recently reported that the first of four phases was going successfully.

Considering the precautionary measures that the university is taking during this plan, it's not hard to see why.

"We've been having to check in through Teamworks to show our symptoms every day before we come to the stadium," Johnson said. "We have to have our mask before come in. We've been tested twice for COVID. It's not fun, but we're just trying to take the precautions to make sure everyone is safe."

Once in the stadium, the players and staff are just as careful as they were when they were entering. They have to move in certain paths, keep their distance, and everyone has their own weight rack and water bottle. Johnson also commends the training staff for sanitizing all the equipment when they're done using it.

Even when not taking part in offseason conditioning, the players are still very much aware at how safe they need to be for both themselves and their teammates.

"We're handing it accordingly," Johnson said. "We're not meeting up in each other's rooms, we're trying to stay distant as much as we can, and just call & text each other."

Between the efforts by the Louisville training & support staff as well as the cooperation from he players, Johnson thinks the program is in a good position as it pertains to staying on track for the 2020 season.

"I feel like this is a really good process of us just being here now working out with each other, because the universities have started being shut down and we're steady going," Johnson said.

Last Friday, the Houston Cougars football program announced it was suspending voluntary workouts after six student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. A day before that, it was revealed that the Alabama Crimson Tide have now reportedly had at least eight players test positive for the virus.

