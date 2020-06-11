Bama Central
Report: Three More Alabama Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

After a second round of testing, three more University of Alabama football players have tested positive for COVID-19 per WJOX'S 3 Man Front.

Last week, at least five players had testing positive during the first round of testing to bring the total to at least eight. All players were asymptomatic. 

Monday was the official start of voluntary workouts for each SEC school led by the strength and conditioning staff that following the health and safety guidelines set forth by each institution. 

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is a top priority," Alabama Interim Vice President for Strategic Communications Ryan Bradley said in a release last week. “Resources and protocols are in place to ensure they receive the best medical care when returning to campus. Due to privacy laws we cannot share information specific to the health of our student-athletes.”

Auburn has three reported cases and Ole Miss has two positive cases, one is a staff member inside the athletic department with the other being a student-athlete. 

This story will be updated. 

