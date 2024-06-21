'25 DB Jontae Gilbert Lists Louisville to Final Five, Moves Up Commitment Date
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is on the verge of potentially landing one of their top targets in the Class of 2025.
According to On3's Chad Simmons, Atlanta (Ga.) Douglass safety Jontae Gilbert has moved up his commitment date from Oct. 19 to Aug. 10, and Louisville is one of the five schools that he will chose from. Georgia, Georgia Tech, NC State and UCF are also in the running.
Gilbert had previously been committed to Ohio State, but backed off of his verbal pledge to the Buckeyes last summer. Louisville hosted Gilbert on an official visit earlier this month for his first OV of the summer, and called them a "top three school for sure"afterwards.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as a consensus four-star prospect by the major recruiting services, with three of them placing Gilbert in the top-150. He ranks as high as the No. 113 prospect by Rivals, and is the No. 124 recruit in the 2025 cycle according to the 247Sports Composite.
Gilbert plays mainly safety and cornerback, logging 17 tackles, three for loss, an interception and a forced fumble as junior in 10 games tracked by MaxPreps. He also saw some time at running back, rushing 14 times for 118 yards.
Louisville currently sports an 11-man 2025 recruiting class that ranks as the No. 49 class in the nation per 247Sports.
(Photo of Jontae Gilbert via On3.
