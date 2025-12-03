Louisville Football 2025-26 Transfer Tracker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After concluding the 2025 regular season with an 8-4 record, head coach Jeff Brohm and the Louisville football program now have the task of navigating the transfer portal.
Given the current nature of the sport with the transfer portal and NIL, the Cardinals are expected to see a ton of movement between players leaving and players opting to join the program.
Unlike the past couple years, where there were two separate windows for players to enter the transfer portal, the NCAA decided earlier this year to move back to one window. The winter window now lasts from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, while the spring window was removed entirely. The only players who are permitted to enter the portal outside of this 14-day window are those for teams who have fired their head coach.
This post will be consistently updated when either a current Louisville player enters the portal, or the Cardinals land a player via the portal. Bookmark this page for future reference.
Transferring In (0)
- This section will be updated when Louisville officially lands their first transfer commitment
Transferring Out (1)
Daeh McCullough
Position: Safety
Transfer Date: Dec. 2, 2025
Transfer Destination: TBD
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety spent a pair of seasons with the Cardinals, and was primarily as a rotational special teams contributor. While he played in eight games this season, seven of these games came exclusively on special team. His lone defensive action came in the opener vs. Eastern Kentucky, logging one tackle in 21 defensive snaps.
A native of Cincinnati, McCullough originally committed to Oklahoma out of high school. After playing just four snaps as a true freshman in 2023, he hit the portal and transferred to Louisville. He didn't see much playing time during his first season as a Card in 2024, logging only one tackle across 11 special teams snaps.
