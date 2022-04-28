Skip to main content

Louisville Makes Top Five for '23 OL Jordan Church

The offensive lineman from Florida has been a top target of the Cardinals since last summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is one step closer to landing yet another one of their top targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Jordan Church, an offensive lineman who is set to play his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, announced his top five schools on Thursday with the Cardinals making the cut. Florida State, Pitt, Tennessee and Missouri round out his top schools.

Louisville has been invested in Church's recruitment since last summer. They were his second-ever D1 scholarship offer, right after FSU, and has made a couple unofficial visits during that time. He is also planning on taking an official visit to UofL this summer.

The Sunshine State native ranked as the No. 123 player in the talent-rich state of Florida and the No. 879 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

That might seem a little low when compared to the rest of Louisville's current crop of commitments, but his play speaks for itself. He spent the first three years of high school playing for Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar, and he had a spectacular junior campaign.

Playing primarily at left tackle and measuring at 6-foot-4 and 325-pounds, he gave up zero sacks all season long, and helped Dunbar go 9-1. He earned All-Country First Team and All-State Third-Team honors for his efforts, and was named to The Big 15, which is a list by the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News consisting of Southwest Florida's top recruits.

Louisville currently sports a nine-man 2023 recruiting class, and is a consensus top-ten national class and the best in the ACC. The Cardinals have no offensive line commits, and only three on the offensive side of the ball in quarterback Pierce Clarkson, wide receiver Jahlil McClain and tight end Jamari Johnson.

(Photo of Jordan Church: Dustin B. Levy, Fort Myers News-Press

