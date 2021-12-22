The former wide receiver for the Cardinals has found a new home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jordan Watkins has officially found his new home, as the former Louisville wide receiver announced Tuesday that he has committed to Ole Miss.

Watkins announced his intention to transfer from the Cardinals just three days after their season-ending loss to Kentucky, and would not play in their upcoming bowl game. He is one of five players to enter the portal since the end of the regular season, and seventh overall.

Playing in all 12 of the Cardinals’ games during the 2021 regular season while starting two, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound wideout had developed into a reliable third down option over the course of the 2021 season. His 35 receptions for 529 yards were both second on the team to tight end Marshon Ford’s 47 and 530, while his four receiving touchdowns trailed only slot receiver Tyler Harrell’s five.

A native of the Derby City who played high school football at Butler, Watkins finished his Cardinals career with 43 receptions for 586 yards and four touchdowns. Adding in a 23-yard rushing score during his first year at the collegiate level, as well as 311 yards returning kicks and punts, he logged 920 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns while at Louisville.

The Cardinals have one more game before they close the book on their 2021 campaign, as they are set to face Air Force in the First Responder Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Jordan Watkins: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)

