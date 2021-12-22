Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Louisville Transfer WR Jordan Watkins Commits to Ole Miss

    The former wide receiver for the Cardinals has found a new home.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jordan Watkins has officially found his new home, as the former Louisville wide receiver announced Tuesday that he has committed to Ole Miss.

    Watkins announced his intention to transfer from the Cardinals just three days after their season-ending loss to Kentucky, and would not play in their upcoming bowl game. He is one of five players to enter the portal since the end of the regular season, and seventh overall.

    Playing in all 12 of the Cardinals’ games during the 2021 regular season while starting two, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound wideout had developed into a reliable third down option over the course of the 2021 season. His 35 receptions for 529 yards were both second on the team to tight end Marshon Ford’s 47 and 530, while his four receiving touchdowns trailed only slot receiver Tyler Harrell’s five.

    A native of the Derby City who played high school football at Butler, Watkins finished his Cardinals career with 43 receptions for 586 yards and four touchdowns. Adding in a 23-yard rushing score during his first year at the collegiate level, as well as 311 yards returning kicks and punts, he logged 920 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns while at Louisville.

    Read More

    The Cardinals have one more game before they close the book on their 2021 campaign, as they are set to face Air Force in the First Responder Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. EST.

    (Photo of Jordan Watkins: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    USATSI_16827694_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Former Louisville WR Jordan Watkins Announces Transfer Destination

    just now
    USATSI_17268140_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Roosevelt Wheeler Solidifies Spot in Louisville's Frontcourt Rotation

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17386409_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week 15

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17190910_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Embracing Challenge of Shorthanded Passing Attack vs. Air Force

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17358572_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Is it Time to Start Worrying About Louisville's Postseason Chances?

    Dec 20, 2021
    76440E15-DC65-492C-BC25-E00218FFE1FE
    Football

    Louisville Makes Top Six for Class of 2023 DE Antonio Camon

    Dec 20, 2021
    thumbnail (22)
    Other Sports

    Gallery: Louisville Volleyball's Historic NCAA Tournament Run

    Dec 20, 2021
    UofL-WKU01_Sam
    Basketball

    Louisville Pauses Teams Activities, Postpones Game vs. Kentucky Due to COVID-19

    Dec 20, 2021