Louisville WR Jordan Watkins Enters Transfer Portal

The second-year wideout for the Cardinals was second on the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville wide receiver Jordan Watkins has entered his name into the transfer portal, a source close to the program tells Louisville Report.

Listed as a freshman on the roster, Watkins was in his second year with the program thanks to extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA thanks to COVID-19. He is the third player to leave Louisville mid-year, following offensive lineman Desmond Daniels and running back Hassan Hall.

Playing in all 12 of the Cardinals’ games during the 2021 regular season while starting two, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound wideout had developed into a reliable third down option over the course of the year. His 35 receptions for 529 yards were both second on the team to tight end Marshon Ford’s 47 and 530, while his four receiving touchdowns trailed only slot receiver Tyler Harrell’s five.

A native of Louisville who played his high school football at Butler, Watkins finishes his Cardinals career with 43 receptions for 586 yards and four touchdowns. Adding in a 23-yard rushing score during his first year at the collegiate level, as well as 311 yards returning kicks and punts, and he leaves Louisville with 920 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns.

Bowl eligible, Louisville will find out their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 5 following the conclusion of conference championship weekend. The Cardinals finished the regular season at 6-6, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

(Photo of Jordan Watkins: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)

