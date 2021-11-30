Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Louisville WR Jordan Watkins Enters Transfer Portal

    The second-year wideout for the Cardinals was second on the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville wide receiver Jordan Watkins has entered his name into the transfer portal, a source close to the program tells Louisville Report.

    Listed as a freshman on the roster, Watkins was in his second year with the program thanks to extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA thanks to COVID-19. He is the third player to leave Louisville mid-year, following offensive lineman Desmond Daniels and running back Hassan Hall.

    Playing in all 12 of the Cardinals’ games during the 2021 regular season while starting two, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound wideout had developed into a reliable third down option over the course of the year. His 35 receptions for 529 yards were both second on the team to tight end Marshon Ford’s 47 and 530, while his four receiving touchdowns trailed only slot receiver Tyler Harrell’s five.

    A native of Louisville who played his high school football at Butler, Watkins finishes his Cardinals career with 43 receptions for 586 yards and four touchdowns. Adding in a 23-yard rushing score during his first year at the collegiate level, as well as 311 yards returning kicks and punts, and he leaves Louisville with 920 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns.

    Read More

    Bowl eligible, Louisville will find out their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 5 following the conclusion of conference championship weekend. The Cardinals finished the regular season at 6-6, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

    (Photo of Jordan Watkins: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    USATSI_16827694_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville WR Jordan Watkins Enters Transfer Portal

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_11743952_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Michigan State

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17246808_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Bowl Projections Following End of Regular Season

    18 hours ago
    AC_FBC2019_20_PRACTICE804_0838
    Football

    Report: Louisville Co-DC Cort Dennison Fired Following Stalking, Harassment Allegations

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17069017_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week 12

    Nov 29, 2021
    USATSI_17172850_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Trending Upwards as Chris Mack Returns

    Nov 28, 2021
    USATSI_15812685_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Defeats Colorado State to Sweep West Coast Road Trip

    Nov 28, 2021
    USATSI_16925462_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Father of Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Died Before Kentucky Game

    Nov 28, 2021