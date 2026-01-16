Houston Transfer DL Joshua Donald Commits to Louisville

This story will be updated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has added another big body to their defensive front.

Former Houston defensive tackle Joshua Donald announced Thursday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Donald is the fifth transfer interior defensive lineman to commit to Louisville in this cycle. He follows Purdue Demeco Kennedy, Miami’s Daylen Russell and EKU’s Tommy Ziesmer.

So far, Louisville has landed 27 transfer commitments, offsetting 23 portal defections that they have seen up to this point. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up back on Jan. 2 and closes this Friday, and it is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

