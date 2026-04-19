'27 DL Kaleb Exume Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Momentum for Louisville football program in the Class of 2027 is picking right back up.

Bradenton (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney defensive lineman Kaleb Exume announced Sunday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Exume chose Louisville primarily over Indiana and UCF, and also held offers from Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and others. He visited for the spring game this past Friday, and it set to return for an official visit on June 5.

The hulking 6-foot-2, 310-pound defensive tackle is regarded as the 128th-ranked defensive lineman in the cycle, the 134th-ranked prospect in the state of Florida, and the No. 1,186 recruit and the Class of 2027 as a whole, per the 247Sports Composite.

Previously at Parrish (Fla.) Community HS before announcing a transfer to Cardinal Mooney this past December, Exume is coming off of an incredibly disruptive 2025 junior campaign - especially for a defensive tackle. In just 11 games, he posted 78 total tackles (45 solo), 22.5 for loss, six sacks, 26 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and three pass breakups. He helped the Bulls go 9-2, including a berth in the FHSAA Class 6A playoffs.

Exume burst onto the scene as sophomore at Parrish the previous season, when he logged 58 tackles (25 solo) and 20 for loss. He's a two-sport athlete also participating in weightlifting, recent logging a 385-pound pause bench, 310-pound clean and jerk, plus a 225-pound snatch at a recent meet.

Exume is the tenth commitment in Louisville's 2027 recruiting class, which is on pace to be the best in school history. It not only ranks as the second-best class in the ACC (Miami), but the No. 12 class in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite. Five of their commitments are regarded as four-star prospects by the composite.

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(Photo of Kaleb Exume: via Twitter/X)