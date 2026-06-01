'27 RB A.J. Tillman Jr. Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's first recruiting weekend of official visit season in the Class of 2027 is already starting to pay off.

Lithonia (Ga.) HS running back A.J. Tillman announced Monday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over held offers from Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Virginia and others.

Tillman is coming off of an official visit to campus this weekend, and was one of 20 prospects in the 2027 cycle to visit. It was the first of three straight weekends where UofL will be hosting official visits for prospects in the Class of 2027.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound two-way prospect ranks as high as the No. 10 athlete in the cycle, as well as the 10th-ranked player in the state of Georgia and 226th overall prospect in the nation, per ESPN. The 247Sports Composite tabs Tillman as the No. 358 prospect in the cycle, earning four-star status.

Tillman spent the last two years at McDonough (Ga.) HS before transferring to Lithonia, where he was a deadly playmaker on both sides of the ball - especially on offense as a running back. Over the last two seasons, he rushed for 1,502 yards (7.6) average and 17 touchdowns, while catching 19 passes for 195 yards and two scores. On defense as a cornerback, he collected 42 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions.

Tillman is now the second running back in the cycle to commit to Louisville, following Reading (Pa.) Wilson's Justice Hardy. He's also the fifth Composite four-star to commit to UofL, joining Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow wide receiver Chuck Alexander, Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy wide receiver Ja'Hyde Brown, Louisville (Ky.) Trinity cornerback Allen Evans and Cleveland (Oh.) Villa Angelo-St. Joseph tight end D'Angelo White.

His commitment now puts Louisville at a 15-man recruiting class in the Class of 2027. The class ranks at 17th in the nation, which is on pace to be the best in school history.

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(Photo of A.J. Tillman via Twitter/X)