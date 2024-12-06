Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Signee Kamare Williams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program capped off the first day of the early signing period with one last flip, as Kamare Williams backed off his commitment to Arkansas and signed with the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Kamare Williams
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
School: Delray Beach (Fla) Palm Beach Central
Top Offers: LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8761 (7166th)
Kamare Williams Senior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: Williams certainly has a bit of a lanky frame on him, but he also has plenty of room to add on more weight. He's got a wiry muscle tone to him, and doesn't appear to have to trim much baby fat. Also has an above average wingspan and very long legs.
Athleticism: Williams has some good quick-twitch athleticism to him. He's got a good first step, and makes some snappy cuts before and after the catch. He's also got a well above average vertical to boot, and has good - albeit not great - open field speed. He also plays with a touch more physicality and strength than you would expect.
Instincts: Regardless of the route, Williams has a very good feel for his route running in order to gain separation, especially on comebacks. Additionally, he has great concentration on intermediate/deep throws, and has good overall body control when making contested or difficult catches. It also helps that he does a very good job at high pointing the ball thanks to a mix of his lengthy wingspan and his good vertical, on top of the fact that he plays with underrated physicality.
Polish: As far as his actual pass catching ability goes, there's no worries here with Williams, as he has soft hands that allow him to make a variety of catches. His release off the line of scrimmage won't jump out to some, but it's very underrated in how he generates separation. While Williams is a good route running, his route tree is fairly limited, as he was asked ot mainly run go's and comebacks at Palm Beach Central. In terms of his physicality and body control, Williams is a smidge inconsistent in how he uses it. When it comes to how he fairs after the catch, more often than not, he cuts with decisiveness and a desire to still maintain forward momentum.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is very good and underrated pickup for Louisville. Williams has a great assortment of traits that you want from a wide receiver. While none of these aforementioned traits are "elite," per se, he has the potential to be a breakout year two player after getting on campus, bulking up some, and fine tuning his game.
(Photo of Kamare Williams via Hudl)
