Louisville Makes Top Five for Top-150 '26 RB Kaydin Jones
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has gotten involved with some high profile prospects in the Class of 2026, and they've made a lot of headway with one of their top targets in the cycle.
Jenks (Okla.) HS running back Kaydin "K.D." Jones, the top prospect in the state of Oklahoma per On3's in-house rankings, trimmed his list of top school to five on Wednesday, with the Cardinals still in the running for his commitment. Kansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Vanderbilt also made the cut.
Head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have been cultivating the relationship with Jones for quite some time. He was offered last April, took an unofficial visits during the summer, then an official visit for the Cardinals' game vs. Miami. Brohm, running backs coach Chris Barclay and director of player development Deion Branch also paid him an in-home visit earlier this week.
There's a reason why Louisville, and several blue bloods in the sport, have been so invested in Jones' recruitment. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound running back ranks as high as the No. 140 prospect in the nation, per On3's in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the 19th-ranked running back and the 247th-ranked recruit in the cycle.
Jones put together an electrifying junior campaign for Jenks this past season. He ran for 1,476 yards and 17 touchdowns on 229 carries, and logged 24 catches for 256 yards and four scores. During his three seasons for Jenks, he has rushed for 3,998 yards and 43 touchdowns.
So far, Louisville holds five of commitments in the Class of 2026: Chiefland (Fla.) HS edge rusher Jon Adams, Aurora (Ind.) South Dearborn linebacker Brady Ballart, Crestwood (Ky.) South Oldham defensive lineman Sam Dawson, Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands offensive lineman Max Merz, Galloway (Oh.) Westland two-way prospect Emoni Smith.
(Photo of Kaydin Jones: Sarah Phipps - The Oklahoman/USA TODAY Network)
