Louisville CB Kei'Trel Clark Named to Jim Thorpe Watch List

The award is given annually to the top defensive back in college football.

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville cornerback has been named to the watch list for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award that goes to the nation's best defensive back.

This summer's list from The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association includes 35 of the nation's best defensive backs.

A two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference performer, Clark appeared in eight games before suffering a season-ending injury. The Richmond, Va., native registered 40 tackles and led the squad with three interceptions. He picked off a pair of passes in a 30-3 win over Eastern Kentucky and one versus Florida State.

As a sophomore in 2020, he closed the year with 36 tackles and was ranked second in the ACC and 12th nationally with 11 passes defensed.

Heading into the 2022 season, Clark has four career interceptions, and 25 pass break-ups.

2022 PAYCOM JIM THORPE AWARD PRESEASON WATCH LIST
Jordan Anderson, Bowling Green, Sr.
Jordan Battle, Alabama, Sr.
Cole Bishop, Utah, So.
Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford, Sr.
Julius Brents, Kansas State, Sr.
Davonte Brown, UCF, Jr.
CJ Brown, Northern Illinois, So.
Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State, Sr.
Denzel Burke, Ohio State, So.
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas, Jr.
Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville, Jr.
Xavier Henderson, Michigan State, Sr.
Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State, Jr.
Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh, Jr.
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU, Sr.
Dorian Jackson, Western Michigan, Sr.
Quindell Johnson, Memphis, Sr.
Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, Jr.
Steven Jones, Jr., App State, Sr.
Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame, Jr.
Antavious Lane, Georgia State, Jr.
Kenny Logan, Jr., Kansas, Sr.
Darrell Luter, Jr., South Alabama, Sr.
Riley Moss, Iowa, Sr.
Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, So.
Gervarrius Owens, Houston, Sr.
Clark Phillips III, Utah, So.
Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State, Jr.
Kelee Ringo, Georgia, So.
Jammie Robinson, Florida State, Jr.
JL Skinner, Boise State, Sr.
Cam Smith, South Carolina, Jr.
Christopher Smith, Georgia, Sr.
Evan Williams, Fresno State, Sr.
Rashad Wisdom, UTSA, Sr.

(Photo of Kei'Trel Clark via University of Louisville Athletics)

