Waiver for CB Kei'Trel Clark approved by NCAA

Louisville's secondary just got a little deeper for the 2020 season.

Cornerback Kei'Trel Clark, who transferred from Liberty University earlier this offseason, had his waiver to be immediately eligible for the 2020 season approved by the NCAA.

The sophomore shared a screenshot on Twitter of an email from Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance Lauren Rust confirming the news of his immediate eligibility.

Clark had one of the more noteworthy performances during Louisville's two week fall camp despite being with the program for barely over a month, and was described as a "bright spot" among the cornerbacks by defensive coordinator Bryan Brown.

"He's had a couple interceptions within the first couple days, a lot of PBUs. He's a quick corner that loves competing and loves to be in tight coverage," Brown said during Louisville's first week of fall camp.

Clark had a successful 2019 season with the Flames and eventually worked his way into a starter's role as a freshman. The 5-foot-10 & 165 pound corner played in all 13 games, collecting 38 tackles (33 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and six pass break ups.

While Liberty's program, staff and teammates "were a complete blessing" to him, Clark opted to enter the transfer portal on June 22 due to the "cultural incompetence within multiple level of leadership" at the university that did not "line up with my code of ethics".

He committed to Louisville on July 10 after it had previously been rumored that he was finalizing a transfer to West Virginia. Upon arriving on campus, he immediately started to turn heads in practice.

