Georgia Southern Transfer S Kenderick Duncan Jr. Commits to Louisville

The redshirt junior will have two years of eligibility left with the Cardinals
(Photo of Kenderick Duncan: Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program landed another significant target in the transfer portal on Monday, as former Georgia Southern safety Kenderick Duncan Jr. has committed to the Cardinals.

He is the second transfer that head coach Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff have landed in this recruiting cycle, following former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Bryan Hudson.

The 6-foot-3, 225 pound defensive back is a redshirt junior, and is coming over as a graduate transfer but will have two seasons of eligibility remaining thanks to the extra year provided by the NCAA due to COVID-19.

Despite missing the first four and last three games of the 2020 season due to injury, Duncan still finished with 28 tackles (16 solo), five pass breakups and two interceptions in six games. He was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team by Pro Football Focus.

After redshirting his freshman year in 2017, the Stockbridge, Ga. native was an immediate contributor for the Eagles over the next two seasons. He played in all thirteen games while starting four in 2018, while starting all thirteen in 2019. That season, he logged 79 tackles (56 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, eight pass break ups, two interceptions and a forced fumble, which earned him All-Sun Belt Third Team honors.

In 32 career games with Georgia Southern, Duncan has 146 tackles (100 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 15 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Louisville ended their 2020 season with a 4-7 record, and a 3-7 mark in ACC play.

