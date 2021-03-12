Family and Familiarity Helping Kendrick Duncan Make Seamless Transition to Louisville

Coming over from Georgia Southern in the offseason, a family atmosphere and familiarity with the defensive scheme is helping safety Kendrick Duncan adjust quickly to Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky - There has been a lot movement in the safeties room for the Louisville football program since the 2020 season ended. Russ Yeast transferred to Kansas State, Isaiah Hayes declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, and Jack Fagot is changing positions to outside linebacker.

Conversely, on top of retaining Lovie Jenkins & Josh Minkins, the Cardinals are also bringing in four newcomers on the back end, one of which is Kendrick Duncan.

The transfer from Georgia Southern was officially added to the roster on Jan. 7, just three days after he committed, and roughly one month before the start of spring practice. Despite being a newcomer, Duncan has made a near-seamless transition in his first couple of months on a new campus.

"I feel like I've been here for a while. The coaches keep a good relationship with me," Duncan said Monday. "I've been able to bond with some of the teammates and it's just like a family environment here. Everybody here's ready to win, everybody's eager to get better. We got a lot of goals that we have as a team, and so I love it right now."



That family atmosphere is part of the reason why the 6-foot-3, 225 pound defensive back chose Louisville. When he entered the portal, he was worried about having to start all over again. But after talking to defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and head coach Scott Satterfield, he knew that he would feel welcome.

"I don't have to feel I'm just a random kid," he said. "I came in like I was already here before. They made me feel welcome. They made sure I was comfortable and adapted to everything, and that's what I appreciate them for."

Louisville's prior success with transfers, such as the case with Kei'Trel Clark, Cam DeGeorge and Ean Pfiefer, played a role as well. He also took a look at what areas he could help out in, and say that with so many veteran guys moving on, his natural leadership abilities would be well received.

"I came in at a time where I'm one of the old dudes in the safety room," he said. "I'm able to come in and be myself, and also be able to teach and lead as much as possible. I just came in at a time where everything was just in the perfect spot for me."

His familiarity with the defense helps too. The Eagles also run a 3-4 defense like Louisville does, and even have a "Dog" outside linebacker that places an emphasis on pass rush. With sharing so much of the verbiage that he heard in Statesboro, Duncan believes that will give him a huge advantage.

"Me seeing it, and knowing what Coach Brown is teaching us and what Coach (Gasparato) is teaching us, it's just give me an extra step to be able to let them know what's gonna happen, what things to look for, and how to slow the game down for themselves," he said.

Duncan finished the 2020 season with 28 tackles (16 solo), five pass breakups and two interceptions in just six games. Despite being limited by injuries, he was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team by Pro Football Focus.

As far as what he is expecting from himself this year, Duncan is just focused on being himself and not worrying about coming from the Sun Belt. As long as he puts in the hard work with his teammates, he believes he will be ready for any competition.

"Just be myself, and be able to lead, and just be able to somebody to just have fun," he said. "Go out there and have fun, that's when things start to happen for you. Have fun, play for my teammates and just do whatever the coach asked me to do, and I know great results will come in."

The Cards will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

