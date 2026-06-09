'27 Safety Keontay Toomer Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another impact defender in the Class of 2027 is opting to play for the Louisville football program.

Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis safety Keontay Toomer announced Tuesday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over Cincinnati, Illinois, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and others.

Toomer was first offered by Louisville this past February, and is coming off of an official visit to campus this past weekend.

He’s the second 2027 prospect in the class over the last week-plus to give his verbal pledge to UofL following an official visit, with Lithonia (Ga.) HS running back A.J. Tillman Jr. committing back on June 1. The Cards have hosted 27 prospects for official visits over the last two weekends, and will be welcoming more on campus this upcoming weekend.

Toomer is also their third 2027 prospect overall to commit during this span, with Versailles (KY.) Woodford County linebacker Darrian Tomlin giving his verbal pledge to Louisville on Monday.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back ranks as high as the No. 14 player in the state of Indiana, and the 73rd-ranked safety in the nation, per 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite lists Toomer as the No. 856 prospect in the Class of 2027.

Toomer is coming off of a productive junior campaign for Ben Davis. In just 10 games tracked tracked by MaxPreps, he collected 95 total tackles (52 solo), two for loss, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He is the third defensive back in the 2027 cycle to commit to Louisville. Toomer joins Louisville (Ky.) Trinity cornerback Allen Evans IV, as well as Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station safety Jordan Haskins.

The class now sports 17 commitments with Toomer in the fold, and ranks at 25th in the nation, which is roughly on pace to be the best in school history. It holds five commitments from those who are regarded as four-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite, as well as three more who are top-600 high three-star prospects.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram for the latest news.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Keontay Toomer via Instagram)