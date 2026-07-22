36 Former Cardinals on 2025 NFL Training Camp Rosters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is nearly over, and the 2026 NFL season is just on the horizon.

July 22 marks the first day in which players are to report for training camp across the league, starting the process of shaping rosters for all 32 teams ahead of the 53-man roster cut deadline on Aug. 30 at 6:00 p.m. EST.

As you can imagine, there is a significant Louisville presence as teams prepare to begin their season. At the start of training camp, 36 former Cardinals are on rosters in hopes of making the final cut.

Many are guaranteed to make the final roster, while others are in need of a strong preseason. Below are all former Louisville football players taking part in the NFL's training camp:

Yasir Abdullah

Position: Linebacker

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Years at UofL: 2018-22

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Wesley Bailey

Position: Defensive End

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2025

Caleb Banks

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Years at UofL: 2021-22

Chris Bell

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2022-25

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Detroit Lions

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Position: Cornerback

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2022-23

Kei'Trel Clark

Position: Cornerback

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Years at UofL: 2020-22

Kevin Coleman Jr.

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2022-23

Malik Cunningham

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Detroit Lions

Years at UofL: 2017-22

YaYa Diaby

Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Years at UofL: 2020-22

Greg Desrosiers

Position: Running Back

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Years at UofL: 2020-21

Storm Duck

Position: Cornerback

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2023

Ashton Gillotte

Position: Defensive End

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Years at UofL: 2021-24

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Isaac Guerendo

Position: Running Back

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Years at UofL: 2023

Bryan Hudson

Position: Center

Team: New York Giants

Years at UofL: 2021-23

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Jawhar Jordan

Position: Running Back

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2021-23

Rene Konga

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2024-25

Caullin Lacy

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2024-25

Rasheed Miller

Position: Offensive Lineman

Team: Tennessee Titans

Years at UofL: 2024-25

Miller Moss

Position: Quarterback

Team: Chicago Bears

Years at UofL: 2025

Pete Nygra

Position: Center

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Years at UofL: 2024-25

T.J. Quinn

Position: Linebacker

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2021-25

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Mark Redman

Position: Tight End

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2024

Mason Reiger

Position: Defensive End

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2021-23

Quincy Riley

Position: Cornerback

Team: New Orleans Saints

Years at UofL: 2022-24

Tyler Shough

Position: Quarterback

Team: New Orleans Saints

Years at UofL: 2024

Jamari Thrash

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Cleveland Browns

Years at UofL: 2023

Corey Thornton

Position: Cornerback

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2024

Greedy Vance

Position: Cornerback

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Years at UofL: 2020-21

Russ Yeast

Position: Safety

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Years at UofL: 2017-20

Kani Walker

Position: Cornerback

Team: Buffalo Bills

Years at UofL: 2021

Jordan Watkins

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Years at UofL: 2020-21

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(Photo of Ashton Gillotte: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)