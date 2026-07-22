36 Former Cardinals on 2025 NFL Training Camp Rosters
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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is nearly over, and the 2026 NFL season is just on the horizon.
July 22 marks the first day in which players are to report for training camp across the league, starting the process of shaping rosters for all 32 teams ahead of the 53-man roster cut deadline on Aug. 30 at 6:00 p.m. EST.
As you can imagine, there is a significant Louisville presence as teams prepare to begin their season. At the start of training camp, 36 former Cardinals are on rosters in hopes of making the final cut.
Many are guaranteed to make the final roster, while others are in need of a strong preseason. Below are all former Louisville football players taking part in the NFL's training camp:
Yasir Abdullah
Position: Linebacker
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Years at UofL: 2018-22
Tutu Atwell
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Wesley Bailey
Position: Defensive End
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2025
Caleb Banks
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Years at UofL: 2021-22
Chris Bell
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2022-25
Teddy Bridgewater
Position: Quarterback
Team: Detroit Lions
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2022-23
Kei'Trel Clark
Position: Cornerback
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2022-23
Malik Cunningham
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Detroit Lions
Years at UofL: 2017-22
YaYa Diaby
Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Greg Desrosiers
Position: Running Back
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Years at UofL: 2020-21
Storm Duck
Position: Cornerback
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2023
Ashton Gillotte
Position: Defensive End
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Years at UofL: 2021-24
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Isaac Guerendo
Position: Running Back
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2023
Bryan Hudson
Position: Center
Team: New York Giants
Years at UofL: 2021-23
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Jawhar Jordan
Position: Running Back
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2021-23
Rene Konga
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2024-25
Caullin Lacy
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2024-25
Rasheed Miller
Position: Offensive Lineman
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2024-25
Miller Moss
Position: Quarterback
Team: Chicago Bears
Years at UofL: 2025
Pete Nygra
Position: Center
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Years at UofL: 2024-25
T.J. Quinn
Position: Linebacker
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2021-25
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Mark Redman
Position: Tight End
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2024
Mason Reiger
Position: Defensive End
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2021-23
Quincy Riley
Position: Cornerback
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2022-24
Tyler Shough
Position: Quarterback
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2024
Jamari Thrash
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2023
Corey Thornton
Position: Cornerback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2024
Greedy Vance
Position: Cornerback
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Years at UofL: 2020-21
Russ Yeast
Position: Safety
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Years at UofL: 2017-20
Kani Walker
Position: Cornerback
Team: Buffalo Bills
Years at UofL: 2021
Jordan Watkins
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2020-21
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(Photo of Ashton Gillotte: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic