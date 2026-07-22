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Louisville Report

36 Former Cardinals on 2025 NFL Training Camp Rosters

With training camp in the NFL getting underway, multiple former Louisville football players are competing for spots on 53-man rosters.
Matthew McGavic|
Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) returns an interception during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) returns an interception during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is nearly over, and the 2026 NFL season is just on the horizon.

July 22 marks the first day in which players are to report for training camp across the league, starting the process of shaping rosters for all 32 teams ahead of the 53-man roster cut deadline on Aug. 30 at 6:00 p.m. EST.

As you can imagine, there is a significant Louisville presence as teams prepare to begin their season. At the start of training camp, 36 former Cardinals are on rosters in hopes of making the final cut.

Many are guaranteed to make the final roster, while others are in need of a strong preseason. Below are all former Louisville football players taking part in the NFL's training camp:

Yasir Abdullah

Position: Linebacker
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Years at UofL: 2018-22

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2018-20

Wesley Bailey

Position: Defensive End
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2025

Caleb Banks

Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Years at UofL: 2021-22

Chris Bell

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2022-25

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback
Team: Detroit Lions
Years at UofL: 2011-13

Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Position: Cornerback
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2022-23

Kei'Trel Clark

Position: Cornerback
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Years at UofL: 2020-22

Kevin Coleman Jr.

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2022-23

Malik Cunningham

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Detroit Lions
Years at UofL: 2017-22

YaYa Diaby

Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Years at UofL: 2020-22

Greg Desrosiers

Position: Running Back
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Years at UofL: 2020-21

Storm Duck

Position: Cornerback
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2023

Ashton Gillotte

Position: Defensive End
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Years at UofL: 2021-24

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Isaac Guerendo

Position: Running Back
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2023

Bryan Hudson

Position: Center
Team: New York Giants
Years at UofL: 2021-23

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Jawhar Jordan

Position: Running Back
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2021-23

Rene Konga

Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2024-25

Caullin Lacy

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2024-25

Rasheed Miller

Position: Offensive Lineman
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2024-25

Miller Moss

Position: Quarterback
Team: Chicago Bears
Years at UofL: 2025

Pete Nygra

Position: Center
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Years at UofL: 2024-25

T.J. Quinn

Position: Linebacker
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2021-25

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2012-15

Mark Redman

Position: Tight End
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2024

Mason Reiger

Position: Defensive End
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2021-23

Quincy Riley

Position: Cornerback
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2022-24

Tyler Shough

Position: Quarterback
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2024

Jamari Thrash

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2023

Corey Thornton

Position: Cornerback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2024

Greedy Vance

Position: Cornerback
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Years at UofL: 2020-21

Russ Yeast

Position: Safety
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Years at UofL: 2017-20

Kani Walker

Position: Cornerback
Team: Buffalo Bills
Years at UofL: 2021

Jordan Watkins

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2020-21

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(Photo of Ashton Gillotte: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

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