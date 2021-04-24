Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville QB Commit Khalib Johnson

(Photo of Khalib Johnson: Todd Lester - Cahaba Sun)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has finally landed their first commit in the Class of 2022, as quarterback Khalib Johnson has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Johnson:

Prospect: Khalib Johnson

Position: Quarterback

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

School: Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville

Frame: Good height and weight, overall solid frame. Upper body strength is great, could add more weight to lower body.

Athleticism: Has a cannon of an arm. Film shows above average arm strength with a good amount of deep ball accuracy. Has just enough speed and agility to be considered 'dual threat'. Won't blow you away with either quality, as he runs more for power than speed, but has enough of each to keep defenses honest and pick up the chains when given the opportunity.

Instincts: Johnson has incredible pocket presence. He has the tools to pick up yards with his legs, but he is a pass-first quarterback with the patience to let the play develop. Does a good job of climbing the pocket on drop back throws, and can maneuver it when pressure comes and find safety valves to dump the ball to.

Polish: Does a good job running an RPO-style spread offense. Has great footwork. Release time and throwing motion could use a bit of tooling, but could be indicative of the amount of deep balls thrown in Clay-Chalkville's offense.

Bottom Line: An underrated pickup for Louisville. Has good command of his deep ball and a great pocket presence. He doesn't have a ton of 'wow' plays outside of the long ball, but has a great base to work with. Some coaching can mold him into a potentially great college quarterback.

Khalib Johnson's Junior Year Highlights: (Here)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp