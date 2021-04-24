Class of 2022 QB Khalib Johnson Commits to Louisville

The signal caller from Alabama is Louisville's first commitment in the 2022 recruiting class.

(Photo of Khalib Johnson: Vickie Unlap via The Trussville Tribune)

PINSON, Ala. - The Louisville football program has finally landed their first commitment in the Class of 2022. Khalib Johnson, a dual threat quarterback for Clay-Chalkville (Ala.), announced on Saturday that he has committed to the Cardinals. Johnson was the first prospect offered by Pete Thomas when he was elevated to quarterbacks coach.

Louisville had to fight off Virginia Tech, USF and Kansas to land the verbal pledge from Johnson, as he named all four schools in his top four back on Feb. 4. He was originally scheduled to commit back on Feb. 20, but opted to push back his commitment date in order to "continue to build relationships and bonds" with coaches.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect is a consensus top 25 player in the state of Alabama, and a top 15 dual threat quarterback in the Class of 2022. He ranks as high as the No. 600 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

During his junior campaign, Johnson threw for 2,476 yards and 25 touchdowns, and helped guide for Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) to an 11-2 record and a berth in the Alabama Class 6A Quarterfinals.

Watch: Khalib Johnson's Junior Year Highlights

Despite this being Louisville's first commit in the 2022 recruiting class, they have been building a lot of momentum as of late. Since the NCAA announced last week that the dead period would get lifted on June 1, the program has scheduled official visits for 10 prospects during that month - including five top 500 prospects according to the 247Sports Composite.

Another commitment could be soon to follow for the Cardinals, too. Westfield (Ind.) defensive end Popeye Williams is projected to give his verbal pledge to Louisville when he announces his commitment on Derby Day.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp