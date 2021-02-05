Louisville Makes Top 4 for Class of 2022 QB Khalib Johnson

The three-star prospect from Alabama includes the Cardinals in his top schools.

(Photo of Khalib Johnson: Vickie Unlap via The Trussville Tribune)

PINSON, Ala. - The Louisville football program has yet to land a commitment in the Class of 2022, but they could be very well on their way to landing their first in the immediate future.

Khalib Johnson, a dual threat quarterback for Clay-Chalkville (Ala.), announced his top four schools on Thursday with the Cardinals making the cut. He was the first quarterback prospect to land an offer from quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas following his promotion.

Virginia Tech, USF and Kansas are also in the running for Johnson, but there is a very good chance he winds up in a Louisville uniform. He is set to announce his commitment on Saturday, Feb. 20, and Crystal Ball projections for both 247Sports and Rivals both predict he will commit to the Cardinals.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect is a consensus top 20 player in the state of Alabama, and a top 20 quarterback in the Class of 2022. He ranks as high as the No. 490 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

During his junior campaign, Johnson threw for 2,476 yards and 25 touchdowns, and helped guide for Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) to an 11-2 record and a berth in the Alabama Class 6A Quarterfinals.

You can view Khalib Johnson's junior year highlights here.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp