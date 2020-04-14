Mel Kiper Jr. projects Mekhi Becton to Browns in latest NFL Mock Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft a little more than a week away starting on Thursday, Apr. 23 at 8:00pm, mock draft season is slowly coming to a close. Among those starting to churn out some of their final mock drafts is ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper, Jr, who on Tuesday released his 2020 NFL Mock Draft 4.0.

As for former Louisville offensive tackle and projected early first round pick Mekhi Becton, Kiper is predicting that he will be selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the draft by the Cleveland Browns.

"Cleveland has a gaping hole at the left tackle spot and a valuable pick to help fill it, either with Becton or another lineman such as Jedrick Wills Jr., who played mostly on the right side at Alabama but has the athleticism to play on the left. Becton, one of my favorite prospects in this class, is a 6-foot-7, 364-pound road grader in the run game who also is light on his feet. Baker Mayfield has no excuse in 2020 if his tackles are Becton and free-agent signing Jack Conklin." - Mel Kiper, Jr.

Kiper has had nothing but praise for Becton following the 2020 scouting combine, going on record to say the he is his favorite prospect in the 2020 draft class. He is also far from the only person to project him to be a Brown, as Kevin Hanson from SI's Monday Morning Quarterback has also projected Becton to be selected by Cleveland with the No. 10 overall pick.

