Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Mel Kiper Jr. projects Mekhi Becton to Browns in latest NFL Mock Draft

Matthew McGavic

With the 2020 NFL Draft a little more than a week away starting on Thursday, Apr. 23 at 8:00pm, mock draft season is slowly coming to a close. Among those starting to churn out some of their final mock drafts is ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper, Jr, who on Tuesday released his 2020 NFL Mock Draft 4.0.

As for former Louisville offensive tackle and projected early first round pick Mekhi Becton, Kiper is predicting that he will be selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the draft by the Cleveland Browns.

"Cleveland has a gaping hole at the left tackle spot and a valuable pick to help fill it, either with Becton or another lineman such as Jedrick Wills Jr., who played mostly on the right side at Alabama but has the athleticism to play on the left. Becton, one of my favorite prospects in this class, is a 6-foot-7, 364-pound road grader in the run game who also is light on his feet. Baker Mayfield has no excuse in 2020 if his tackles are Becton and free-agent signing Jack Conklin."

- Mel Kiper, Jr.

Kiper has had nothing but praise for Becton following the 2020 scouting combine, going on record to say the he is his favorite prospect in the 2020 draft class. He is also far from the only person to project him to be a Brown, as Kevin Hanson from SI's Monday Morning Quarterback has also projected Becton to be selected by Cleveland with the No. 10 overall pick.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft: Over/Under Draft Position for Mekhi Becton

Over/Under When Will Mekhi Becton Be Drafted?

Matthew McGavic

Relationships & Trust helped speed up Charles Minlend's commitment to Louisville

In just four days, Charles Minlend went from not having Louisville listed in his top seven to becoming the latest Cardinals commitment. Prior relationships and trust with the coaching staff helped escalate that process.

Matthew McGavic

Mike Sirignano pushes Cardinals to break barriers in the weight room

Strength and conditioning coach shares team's initially struggles

samdraut

How Louisville Football's strength & conditioning is adapting during COVID-19

The Cardinals might have been thrown a curveball in how they conduct their offseason workouts, but head strength and conditioning coach Mike Sirignano is proud of their resilience.

Matthew McGavic

What Charles Minlend brings to the table for Louisville

A surprise addition to the 2020-21 roster, here is what the newest member of the Cardinals brings to the table.

Matthew McGavic

San Francisco grad transfer Charles Minlend commits to Louisville

The six-foot-four guard and former Don is now a Cardinal.

Matthew McGavic

2021 Football Recruiting: Who are the Cards in the running for?

The 2021 recruiting cycle is starting to heat up for Louisville Football

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 S Benjamin Perry

The three-star prospect out of Chicago includes Louisville Football in his top seven schools.

Matthew McGavic

Coaching a future possibility for Ryan McMahon

Guard averaged 8.7 points in his final season at Louisville

samdraut

Chris Mack's Grad Transfer Recruiting Pickle

For Louisville basketball, many graduate transfers are looking the other way in the 2020 cycle. While it is head coach Chris Mack's duty to attract these kids, a lot of why they choose to go elsewhere is not his fault.

Matthew McGavic