Louisville officially announces addition of JUCO LB KJ Cloyd

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has officially announced the addition of JUCO linebacker Kevon "KJ" Cloyd, as he has now signed to play for the Cardinals according to the University.

A 6-foot-2 & 215-pound outside linebacker originally hailing from Columbia, Miss., he committed to Louisville just four days after officially receiving a scholarship offer. Louisville fought off Arkansas, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and others to land his commitment.

Cloyd is the No. 2 outside linebacker and No. 23 prospect in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' JUCO Rankings. In his lone season with Jones College (MS), he collected 46 tackles (16 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble over ten games played.

He was originally part of the Class of 2021, but was able to join Louisville for the upcoming season due to his status as a full qualifier.

He is now the fifth JUCO addition for the Cardinals in the Class of 2020. WR Braden Smith came over from Northwest Mississippi C.C., while OT Trevor Reid, DE Yaya Diaby & OLB Marvin Dallas all came over from Georgia Military College.

When you put on his tape, you can immediately tell that he is someone who is tailor-made for the "Card" position in defensive coordinator Bryan Brown's scheme. His burst and speed makes him an exceptional pass rusher, but he can also hold his own while in space.

KJ Cloyd's JUCO Highlights:

