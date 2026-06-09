Louisville Picks Up Commitment From '27 OL Kyson Mallard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is continuing to reap the benefits from official visit season.

Albany (Ga.) Westover offensive lineman Kyson Mallard announced Tuesday that he has committed to the Cardinals. The one-time Georgia commit chose Louisville over held offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and others after decommiting from the Bulldogs back in January.

Mallard is the second 2027 prospect of the day to commit to Louisville, with Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis safety Keontay Toomer also pulling the trigger. Both are coming off of an official visit to campus this past weekend. The Cards have hosted 27 prospects for official visits over the last two weekends, and will be welcoming more on campus this upcoming weekend.

He's the fourth prospect in the cycle over the last week-plus to give his verbal pledge to the Cards. Lithonia (Ga.) HS running back A.J. Tillman Jr. committed back on June 1, while Versailles (KY.) Woodford County linebacker Darrian Tomlin did so on Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman ranks as high as the No. 39 interior offensive lineman in the entire Class of 2027, as well as the 65th-ranked player in the state of Georgia, per ESPN. Mallard is regarded is the No. 830 player in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite.

Mallard was a key component in helping the Patriots rush for 195.1 yards per game, as well as put up 309.8 total offensive yards per game. Westover went 6-4 this past season during his junior campaign.

Mallard is the first offensive lineman to commit to the Cardinals in the 2027 cycle, and his commitment now puts Louisville at a 18-man recruiting class in the Class of 2027. It ranks at 25th in the nation, which is roughly on pace to be the best in school history.

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(Photo of Kyson Mallard via The Albany Herald)