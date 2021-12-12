Lamar Jackson Carted Off vs. Browns

The starting quarterback for the Ravens suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former University of Louisville star and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was forced to leave Sunday's game at the Cleveland Browns with a right ankle injury.

Early in the second quarter, Jackson was flushed out of the pocket and tackled low by Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. He remained on the ground, was helped to the sideline medical tent, and then carted off the field to the locker room.

Jackson was 4-of-4 passing for 17 yards on the day, with the Browns leading 10-0 when he suffered the injury. The Ravens ruled Jackson as questionable to return, but was downgraded to out at halftime. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley took over under center.

This season, the Ravens have been arguably the most battered team in the NFL. Entering Sunday's game, Baltimore had 17 players on injured reserve - including impact guys like RB J.K. Dobbins, CB Marcus Peters and OT Ronnie Stanley.

Entering the game, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound signal caller had completed 64.0 percent of his passes for 2,865 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 touchdowns. He also had 762 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The Pompano Beach, Fla. native was selected by the Ravens with the final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and has had tremendous success early in his professional career. He has lead Baltimore to a 37-10 record as a starter, including winning the 2019 NFL MVP by a unanimous vote. In 57 total games, he has amassed 13,618 total yards of offense and 105 touchdowns.

During his time at Louisville, he set 42 school and 12 ACC records in just three years as a Cardinal, amassing 13,175 passing & rushing yards and 119 total touchdowns. After collecting 5,114 yards & 51 touchdowns in 2016, Jackson was selected as the winner of the Heisman Trophy - becoming Louisville's first winner in school history and the youngest-ever recipient of the award.

(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Scott Galvin - USA TODAY Sports

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter