Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Former Louisville QB Lamar Jackson named Madden NFL 21 cover athlete

Matthew McGavic

Former University of Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson will be the cover athlete of Madden NFL 21, according to Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink. Jackson himself also confirmed the news in a video on the Ravens' Twitter page.

"It's always been dream of mine since I was a little kid playing Madden," Jackson said in a separate video. "It's dope. I've had every Madden, so for me to be on the front of it, it's a dream come true. That's an accomplishment for the kids around here where I'm from."

He's also not afraid of the legendary "Madden Curse", where gracing the cover of the annual NFL video game has typically spelled doom for said player in the past.

"I'm not worried," he said." Patrick Mahomes was on the front [of Madden NFL 20] and he won [Super Bowl] MVP. I want that curse. I hope that's a curse."

Baltimore selected Jackson with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Since becoming a full time starter, he has revitalized the organization. He led the team to the playoffs for the first time in four years during the 2018 season, and was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2019.

Jackson is without a doubt the most decorated player in Louisville Football history. He set numerous records during his three year tenure with the Cardinals, finishing his collegiate career with 9,043 yards passing, 4,132 yards rushing and 119 total touchdowns. He became the school's first ever Heisman Trophy winner after accumulating 5,114 total yards and 51 total touchdowns in 2016.

Madden NFL 21 does not yet have a release date, though typically the annual title releases in early August.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The five highest NFL Draft picks in Louisville history

These are the five highest NFL Draft picks in the history of Louisville Cardinals football

Matthew McGavic

Former Louisville guard Darius Perry commits to UCF

The former Cardinal is now a Knight.

Matthew McGavic

Cards excluded from ESPN's updated 'Way-Too-Early" Top 25 2020-21 rankings

Even after adding two premier talents, the Louisville men's basketball team still does not crack ESPN's updated "Way-Too-Early" rankings for next season.

Matthew McGavic

2021 Football Recruiting: Who the Cards are in the running for (Apr. 20 Update)

Many more Class of 2021 prospects have included Louisville Football in their top schools

Matthew McGavic

Three Class of 2021 prospects include Louisville in top schools

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, Ryheem Craig & Logan Diggs include Louisville Football in their top schools

Matthew McGavic

Vince Tyra on Mekhi Becton: "I don't think he's going to be any trouble for any teams"

The former Louisville OT reportedly had a drug test from the NFL Combine flagged.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 OT Colby Smith

The four-star prospect out of North Carolina includes Louisville in his top five schools.

Matthew McGavic

Chris Mack searching for roster balance for Louisville program

The Cardinals won't have a junior on 2020-21 team, filling roster with graduate transfers

samdraut

Report: Mekhi Becton has drug test from NFL Combine flagged

The former Louisville offensive tackle is one of multiple players to have drug tests flagged from the 2020 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Matthew McGavic

Kylee Shook selected by the New York Liberty in WNBA Draft

Forward picked by the New York Liberty, becoming 13th player in Louisville history taken in WNBA Draft

samdraut