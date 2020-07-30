Former Louisville QB Lamar Jackson Named as No. 1 Player on NFL Top 100 List

The NFL Network finished unveiling their Top 100 Players of 2020 on Wednesday, and it's no surprise that Lamar Jackson ranked among the top.

Jackson, the former Louisville Cardinals quarterback and current Baltimore Raven, found himself ascending all the way up to No. 1 spot on the list. The poll measures the top players in the NFL heading into next season, and is voted on by current NFL players.

In his second year and first full season in the NFL, the Pompano Beach, Fla. native took the league by storm. He compiled 4,333 total yards of offense and 43 touchdowns, leading the Ravens to a 14-2 record. Jackson was voted as the league's MVP, and the second player in history to be voted unanimously (Tom Brady - 2010).

Jackson was selected by Baltimore with the final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, after elevating himself to the status of arguably the greatest player in Louisville Football history.

He set 42 school and 12 ACC records in just three years as a Cardinal, amassing 13,175 passing & rushing yards and 119 total touchdowns.

His sophomore season in 2016 was the year he was officially vaulted into national recognition. After collecting 5,114 yards & 51 touchdowns, Jackson was selected as the winner of the 2016 Heisman Trophy - becoming Louisville's first winner in school history and the youngest-ever recipient of the award. He also won the Maxwell & Walter Camp awards and was named the AP & ACC Player of the Year.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp