Louisville Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Former Louisville QB Lamar Jackson Named as No. 1 Player on NFL Top 100 List

Matthew McGavic

The NFL Network finished unveiling their Top 100 Players of 2020 on Wednesday, and it's no surprise that Lamar Jackson ranked among the top.

Jackson, the former Louisville Cardinals quarterback and current Baltimore Raven, found himself ascending all the way up to No. 1 spot on the list. The poll measures the top players in the NFL heading into next season, and is voted on by current NFL players.

In his second year and first full season in the NFL, the Pompano Beach, Fla. native took the league by storm. He compiled 4,333 total yards of offense and 43 touchdowns, leading the Ravens to a 14-2 record. Jackson was voted as the league's MVP, and the second player in history to be voted unanimously (Tom Brady - 2010).

Jackson was selected by Baltimore with the final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, after elevating himself to the status of arguably the greatest player in Louisville Football history.

He set 42 school and 12 ACC records in just three years as a Cardinal, amassing 13,175 passing & rushing yards and 119 total touchdowns.

His sophomore season in 2016 was the year he was officially vaulted into national recognition. After collecting 5,114 yards & 51 touchdowns, Jackson was selected as the winner of the 2016 Heisman Trophy - becoming Louisville's first winner in school history and the youngest-ever recipient of the award. He also won the Maxwell & Walter Camp awards and was named the AP & ACC Player of the Year.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Moves to 10 + 1 2020 Football Schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced a new schedule for the upcoming 2020 Football season, which has major implications for the Louisville Cardinals.

Matthew McGavic

Javian Hawkins and Tutu Atwell measured by how they play

Running back and wide receiver key contributors to Louisville offense

samdraut

Louisville Granted 45-Day Extension to Respond to Notice of Allegations

Louisville has received a 45-day extension from the NCAA to respond to the Notice of Allegations levied against the men's basketball program back in May.

Matthew McGavic

Notebook: Louisville Men's Basketball Returns to Summer Workouts

Cardinals participating in coach-led practices for several weeks before the end of summer classes

samdraut

Louisville Football Anticipating Starting Fall Camp On Time

The upcoming football season could soon be getting altered or delayed for the Louisville Cardinals, but offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford doesn't think that will impact next week's start of fall camp.

Matthew McGavic

Aidan Igiehon Working to Improve Conditioning

As a freshman, Aidan Igiehon struggled to adjust to the intensity of college basketball. Heading into his sophomore year, the Louisville men's basketball forward continues to work on his conditioning so that he can meet expectations set by head coach Chris Mack.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville men's basketball schedule facing several scenarios

Chris Mack says Louisville's game against former conference-rival Cincinnati is a "done deal"

samdraut

Jae'Lyn Withers Making Significant Strides in the Weight Room

Power forward Jae'Lyn Withers took a redshirt during his freshmen year to get his body acclimated to college basketball, and it's a move that could pay massive dividends for the Louisville men's basketball program in 2020-21.

Matthew McGavic

Mack Impressed Early by Grad Transfers Jones & Minlend

They might be relative newcomers to the Louisville men's basketball program, but graduate transfers Carlik Jones & Charles Minlend are already catching the eye of head coach Chris Mack.

Matthew McGavic

This Past Week in Recruiting: July 27, 2020

Recapping the week that was out on the recruiting trail for the Louisville Football program.

Matthew McGavic